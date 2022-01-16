Coronavirus: Argentina eliminates isolation for close contacts after exceeding 130,000 daily cases | Society

Line to perform a covid-19 test at the Pedro Elizalde hospital in Buenos Aires this Tuesday. Enrique Garcia Medina (EFE)

Argentina is facing a record spike in covid-19 cases. In the last 24 hours, 134,439 new infections were detected and the positivity in the tests was 66%, which suggests that the real rate of infections is even higher. The rapid spread of the omicron variant throughout the South American country has not been accompanied by an exponential increase in deaths – 54 were reported this Tuesday – nor by those hospitalized in intensive care thanks to the wide coverage of vaccination and the lower lethality of this variant, but has generated a hitherto unprecedented problem: the lack of personnel due to isolation. Given this situation, the Government has decided to relax the protocol that governs close contacts: from now on it will not be necessary for them to quarantine as long as they are vaccinated and asymptomatic.

“People with two doses and a booster do not need to be isolated; people with primary schema [una o dos dosis] and who had covid can relax the isolation and do a test between the third and fifth day; those who have not been vaccinated have to do isolation”, detailed the Argentine Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, in radio statements.

“We recommend in all cases that social gatherings and massive events be avoided. And this is based on the fact that the source of infection is precisely mass events and social gatherings, where the risk is greater and care measures decrease. The protocols in the workplace make this much less risky and there is stricter monitoring,” Vizzotti stressed.

The government announcement, which each province must implement according to its epidemiological situation, brings relief to the health system. In the last week, between 20% and 25% of medical personnel in Buenos Aires were absent from work, mostly because they had tested positive for covid-19 or were close contacts of a case, according to the Buenos Aires Ministry of Health.

“Despite the fact that this wave is not stressing the hospital health system due to the occupation of beds, it is putting it at risk of collapse as a consequence of the wave of positives from health personnel, added to the increased demand of all the other pathologies (demand contained for almost a year and a half) ”, warned this Monday Emmanuel Álvarez, director of the Mariano and Luciano de La Vega Hospital in the town of Moreno, in the suburbs of Buenos Aires. Álvarez stressed that “health personnel, like the entire population, are leaving and entering contact isolation several times a month” and complicate the proper functioning of health services. There are rescheduled surgeries due to a lack of doctors, exhausted colleagues from having to double hospital shifts, and a lack of personnel for the ongoing vaccination campaign against covid-19. Low wages and exhaustion after two years on the front line of the pandemic contribute to aggravate the picture, according to other health workers.

The situation of the health system is repeated in other sectors of the Argentine economy. Aerolineas Argentinas has announced the cancellation of flights due to lack of personnel. In the factories there are not enough hands to cover the different production shifts, according to the president of the Industrial Union, Daniel Funes de Rioja. Businesses make up for worker absences as best they can.

Some provinces had also anticipated the official announcement. In Córdoba, the first where the ómicron variant circulated in a community way, the mandatory isolation for close contacts had already been lifted. In the province of Buenos Aires, health personnel were exempt. In the Patagonian Río Negro, people with mild symptoms and close contacts had stopped testing.

Waiting to know the ceiling of the new wave of covid-19, the Argentine Government prioritizes the vaccination campaign. 73.5% of the population already have two doses and 17.3% have received a third. Looking ahead to the end of February, when the new school year begins, the goal is to have immunized as many students as possible. The Executive is also evaluating declaring covid-19 an endemic disease, which would change the surveillance modality and the case count.

