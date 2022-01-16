Coutinho debuts with goal and assist to save Aston Villa against United

It is shown that Philippe Coutinho it was tailor-made for the Premier League. The Brazilian returned to England to defend the Aston Villa shirt, and his debut was none other than against Manchester United, against whom grabbed the spotlight after coming back from an unfavorable result and thus be able to rescue a point (2-2).

After going through FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich, in the latter on loan, the winger decided to bet on returning to the English league with the aim of Recover your best version for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, and this Saturday he firmly demonstrated that he will do everything to fulfill his desire to be called by the ‘Canarinha’.

Despite the fact that the villainous coach, Steven Gerrard, asked for patience with the Brazilian, the former teammate of ‘Cou’ at Liverpool, has decided to bet on the second half for the complicated match against United who beat them 0-2 due to a brace from Bruno Fernandes, whose first goal came due to a huge mistake by ‘Dibu’ Martínez.

Gerrard’s confidence in Philippe seems maximum, whom he has already classified as a “magician” after his exhibition today. He entered the field at minute 68, and at 77′ he led to Jacob Ramsey’s goal to discount the difference with respect to the ‘Red Devils’. It took only four minutes for the Brazilian to score the equalizer, assisted this time by Ramsey himself.

Shine in the Premier

Coutinho needed only a few minutes to start to shine in the Premier League, where he has an abundant market and where he stands out like only a few do. The Brazilian showed that he already left behind his gray past at FC Barcelona, where it comes from on loan. With full confidence and performing in a football that he knows well, ‘Cou’ aims to give big surprises.

After rescuing this tie with the flavor of victory against United, Aston Villa is in 13th place in the standings with 23 points and 20 games played. Climbing up the table will not be easy, they are separated by 12 units from Arsenal, fifth in the Premier. For its part, the Manchester team occupies the seventh box with 32 points.