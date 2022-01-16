Cristián De la Fuente began recording a new film in the United States

The actor Christian De la Fuente confirmed on his social networks that he left with the recordings of the film Switch Up in the United States, a film in which he will share space with the outstanding Colombian actress Julieth Restrepo.

As the television presenter shared on his Instagram account, filming began this week in Brownsville, a city in Texas. In addition, he appears in the photograph along with the American Jeff Fahey, which was part of the classic films Silverado (1985) and Psycho III (1986).

“First day of filming on the Switch Up set and had the honor and pleasure of working with Jeff Fahey. tremendous actor”, De la Fuente wrote in his content on the social network. “Thank you for a wonderful first scene together. Let’s go for more,” he added.

“Day 2 on set. The ability to tell stories and bring characters to life is priceless. Some say that Disneyland is “the happiest place on earth”… but for me it is filming,” he published in another content on his social network.

Regarding the movie Switch Up, it is a romantic comedy written by Pamela Beach Y Happy Heather Monteith, and that tells the story of a popular TV presenter, Ricardo de la Cruz, a character that will be played by the Chilean actor. However, this protagonist will be in trouble after a rival plays a trick on him.

Let us remember that the last film that Cristián De La Fuente had participated in was in “You are my home”, where he not only had the role of Carlos in the film, but was also co-producer of the film that featured the participation of Angel Parker and Alyssa Milano.

Check out Cristián De la Fuente’s posts on Instagram

