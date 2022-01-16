Cruz Azul has one last hope of signing Cristian Pavón; ‘Pol’ Fernández would already have an agreement with Boca Juniors

Pol Fernández’s trip to Argentina gave an unexpected turn to Cruz Azul’s negotiation with Boca Juniors for Cristian Pavón and there would be one last hope for his signing.

The longest novel this pass market in Cruz Azul has been starred by Cristian Pavon, between a round trip with Boca Juniors that he does not yield in his demands so that the transfer of the attacker can materialize, despite the fact that at Xeneize a sale is also in your best interest at this time, because at argentinian striker He only has six months left on his contract.

Thus, when everything seemed to indicate that the talks they had cooled down, due to the desire of ‘Kichán’ himself to leave as a free agent, and that the machine then had withdrawn his offer, appeared William Fernandez to give an unexpected turn to the situation and thereby revive the last hope for the cement team to sign the soccer player from 25 years old.

And it is that ‘Pol’ Fernandez traveled to Argentina unexpectedly at the beginning of the week, to resolve a family matter, in accordance with what reported by Cruz Azul, however, once you are in your country, Boca Juniors took the opportunity to talk with the midfielder and convince him to return to their ranks, with the aim of adding him to their ranks now so that he is available to compete in the Libertadores Cup.

Even various Argentine media and specialized sites of the auriazul box made it known that Boca would have already reached an agreement with ‘Pol’ so that he immediately joins the team commanded by Sebastián Battaglia, so now the Argentine club must negotiate with La Maquina for the payment of his file.

that’s when The possibility of Cristian Pavón reaching Cruz Azul would be reactivated, because in view of the urgency of add ‘Pol’ to their ranks, Boca Juniors would try to convince the celestial board to give him his file and in the negotiation could then include the Cordovan attacker, in a kind of exchange, as was speculated from the beginning.

It should be noted thatboth footballers have six months left on their contract with their respective clubs, so with Both Cruz Azul and Boca Juniors would benefit from this transaction, well of not letting their players out in this transfer marketthey would see them go free in july as free agents.