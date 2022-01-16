Cuban model Nayer and baseball player Víctor Víctor Mesa announce their courtship

The Cuban singer and model, Nayer Regalado, artistically known as Nayer, announced through her social networks her courtship with the Cuban baseball player Víctor Víctor Mesa, son of the openly declared communist baseball player Víctor Mesa.

In one of her Instagram stories, the also composer wrote that both she and the Antillean baseball player had a beautiful friendship since 2016.

“We have a nice story. Friends since 2016, today I present my boyfriend, ”the young model wrote in her second Instagram story with Mesa, who looked very much in love hugging the lady.

Photo: Screenshot

For his part, the baseball player born in the province of Villa Clara and who plays for the Miami Marlins Minors, reposted the Instagram stories of his current partner, thus also announcing their courtship.

At the beginning of the year, the model of Cuban origin wrote in a post on said social network that, “I am my greatest purpose this year and I am going to take it very seriously. I smoke a little cigar in the name of what is to come”.

Part of Nayer’s artistic career

It is important to remember that the young model carries Cuban culture in her blood as she is the daughter of an Antillean, it should be noted that her mother is originally from Brazil.

Despite being born in the city of New Jersey, United States, Nayer has spontaneously integrated into the Cuban community in Miami from a very young age.

It should be noted that, throughout her career, the young woman has participated in programs such as “Alondra”, “Sábado Gigante” and “Piñata loca”.

Photo: Screenshot

In 2008 she was a finalist in the “Miss 305” contest included in a section of a television program in which the Cuban-American rapper Pitbull participated, shortly after she was signed under the seal of said artist.

In 2011, the Cuban model participated in the Enrique Iglesias video “Dirty Dancer” and with Pitbull in “Give Me Everything”, in that year she released her first single, “Suave (Kiss Me)”.

For his part, Cuban baseball player Víctor Víctor Mesa left Cuba in 2018 in search of a US team to sign him. Since then, the player signed by the Marlins has continued to find his way to establish himself in the Major Leagues.

