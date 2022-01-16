Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers: Forecast, date, time, streaming and TV channel to watch the Wild Card Round

The Dallas Cowboys will face the San Francisco 49ers in a match corresponding to the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs. Find out all the details of the match: Forecast, date, time, streaming and TV channel.

Dallas Cowboys concluded the regular season with a record of 12 wins and 5 falls, ending 1st in NFC East. The last duel they played was against philadelphia eagles (9-8) for the week 18 atLincoln Financial Field, where they prevailed by 51 to 26. dak prescott he completed 21 of 27 passes attempted (295 yards), threw five touchdown passes and was not intercepted.

On the other hand, San Francisco 49ers finished the regular season with a record of 10 wins and 7 losses, concluding 3rd in NFC West. The last match they played was against Los Angeles Rams (12-5) for the week 18 at so fi stadium, where they won by 27 to 24. Jimmy Garoppolo he completed 23 of 32 passes attempted (316 yards), threw a touchdown pass and was intercepted twice.

Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers: When and what time to watch the NFL Wild Card Round live?

This NFL Playoffs Wild Card Round game will take place this Sunday, January 16, 2022 at AT&T Stadium starting at 4:30 p.m. ET, 3:30 p.m. CT, 2:30 p.m. MT, and 1:30 p.m. PT.

Day: Sunday, January 16, 2022.

Time in United States: 4:30 p.m. (ET), 3:30 p.m. (CT), 2:30 p.m. (MT) and 1:30 p.m. (PT).

Place: AT&T Stadium.

Hours in the rest of the countries:

Spain: 10:30 p.m.

Argentina, chili, Uruguay, Paraguay Y Brazil: 6:30 p.m.

Venezuela, bolivia, Puerto Rico Y Dominican Republic: 5:30 p.m.

Colombia, Ecuador, Peru Y Panama: 4:30 p.m.

Mexico, Costa Rica, Honduras, Guatemala, The Savior Y Nicaragua: 3:30 p.m.

Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers: What channel is broadcasting the NFL Dinner Round?

This NFL Playoffs Wild Card Round game between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers will be broadcast in the United States through CBS, Paramount + and Amazon Prime Video. On the other hand, in Latin America it will go through the different signals of ESPN or Star +. On the other hand, in Mexico it will also be broadcast by Fox Sports and TUDN.

Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers: What are the predictions?

For this match of the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs, the bookmakers of the United States (DraftKings) give as favorite to keep the victory to Dallas Cowboys, since it has a quota of -165. On the other hand, the victory of San Francisco 49ers It has a quota of +145.

Result Share Dallas Cowboys -165 San Francisco 49ers +145

