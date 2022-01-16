Dean of Medicine and Dentistry at USC

Julián Álvarez Escudero, Professor of Surgery, repeats as Dean of the Faculty of Medicine and Dentistry at the University of Santiago de Compostela (Galicia). At the inauguration, Álvarez Escudero was accompanied by the President Antonio Lopez, who was in charge of presiding over the act.

“Our faculty has a series of peculiarities that give it its own unique entity within the context of the University of Santiago de Compostela (USC) and of Galician University System (SUG)”, assured the dean. “We continue to be the only Faculty of Medicine and Dentistry in our community, and we offer two undergraduate degrees, that of a doctor and that of a dentist, which have the greatest health impact in the Galician community, and we, in this faculty, form a very important of the professionals who take care of your and our health”, he insisted according to the statements collected by The Galician Post.

The dean also wanted to insist during his inauguration speech that the center maintains its “unavoidable commitment” to the Galician society. Álvarez Escudero also had a special mention for the center’s teaching and research staff, administration and services staff and students, “the alpha and omega of the faculty”.



Challenges of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Galicia

For his part, the rector Antonio López agreed with the words of the dean and wanted to emphasize that “we have the responsibility and the challenges of being the Faculty of Medicine of Galicia” and especially thanked the work of the team led by Dean Julián Álvarez Escudero during the pandemic. ”We were able to get ahead in difficult times. It was not and is not an easy time,” he assured.

Head of Anesthesiology at the Hospital de Santiago

Assigned to the Department of Surgery and Medical-Surgical Specialties, Julián Álvarez Escudero is also head of the Anesthesiology, Resuscitation and Pain Treatment Service of the University Hospital Complex of Santiago.

Previously he was president of the Spanish Society of Anesthesiology, Resuscitation and Pain Therapy as well as the National Specialties Commission. In the field of research, he is attached to the group of Translational Research of the Critically Ill.