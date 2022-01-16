Dear mom Modric! Great goal for Real Madrid to beat Athletic in the Super Cup

2022-01-15

45+1′ THE FIRST HALF ENDS: Real Madrid is winning 1-0 in the final of the Spanish Super Cup with a great goal from Luka Modric. 44′ CLOSE TO THE DRAW THE ATHLETIC! Shot from the front of Sancet who happens to sneak into the frame of Courtois. 42′ See the Real Madrid publication about the Croatian: “MAGO”

40′ The blow has been hard for Athletic, Marcelino’s team fell into a rut after Modric’s goal. 39′ Real Madrid was being slightly better and is confirming it with that great goal from Modric. 37′ GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA

3. 4′ Well, no, the center was not the best, Iñaki Williams could not finish off. Iñigo Martínez ended up committing a foul.

33′ Modric got complicated at the start and Rodrygo had to commit a foul to stop the attack. It could be a good free kick for Athletic. 30′ Iñaki William is fighting like a lion against Alaba and Militao. 28′ Simon again! Militao’s header after the corner kick and the goalkeeper sends for a corner.

27′ CASEMIR IMPACT! After a robbery by Mendy, the Brazilian went into the right and took a good shot that Unai Simón sends to a corner kick. 24′ If there is a match where Vinicius is controlled, it is this one. The Brazilian has not contributed anything to Real Madrid for now. twenty’ Mendy puts Berenguer’s body well and it will be a goal kick for Courtois. 18′ CLOSE TO MADRID! Shot by Benzema from outside the area, the Frenchman put together his right, but his shot went off to the side of Unai Simón’s frame. 16′ The match lowered its intensity, Real Madrid dominated the ball and Athletic defended itself. 13′ Athletic begins to take more prominence in the match and begins to harm Real Madrid with its weapons. eleven’ ASK THE ATHLETIC FOR A CRIMINAL! This by the hand of Alaba after Iñaki Williams’ shot was swept to cut. Eye, Courtois was going to reach the ball and Soto Grado says that there is nothing.

10′ KROOOSSS! Shot by the German after a lag by Lucas Váquez, the Real Madrid player’s shot hit the body of De Marcos. 8′ OH RODRYGO!! Just when he was going to take a shot, Balenziaga arrived to take away the opportunity. The Brazilian had entered on the right wing, cutting inwards.

7′ Real Madrid unable for now to generate a danger in the final, Athletic does not dare to attack either. 5′ Junior has received several balls, but has not faced the Athletic defenders. 4′ Let’s remember: Real Madrid reached the final after eliminating Barcelona and Athletic after dispatching Atlético. two’ Madrid arrived, a pass from Rodrygo to Benzema who did not control well and the Athletic defenders cleared. one’ Let’s go, Real Madrid wants 12 and Athletic the fourth Super Cup in its history.

GET THE PARTY STARTED! Real Madrid and Athletic are already playing for the final of the Spanish Super Cup. CONFIRMED LINEUPS: Real Madrid: Courtois; Lucas, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric; Rodrygo, Vinicius and Benzema.

Athletic: Unai Simón – De Marcos, Yeray, Iñigo Martínez, Balenziaga – Berenguer, Zarraga, Dani García, Muniain – Sancet, Iñaki Williams.