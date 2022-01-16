Dembélé decides his future and communicates it to Barça!

The ‘Dembélé case’ could have its final sentence. As reported by the journalist Gerard Romero in the early hours of this Sunday, the French attacker has communicated to FC Barcelona what his decision is for the future. From the Camp Nou they were pressuring him to decide if he was going to renew his contract, which expires on June 30, or if he was going to change the scene. ‘Dembouz’ has decided that he will not extend his stay at the Camp Nou and that he will leave as a free agent on July 1.

Thus, the Frenchman will spend the last six months in the Barça team and it seems that there is no going back in his decision, which Barça expected. Romero has reported, through his Twitter account, that: “Dembelé informs Barça that he is not going to renew with Barça’s conditions. He does not want to go out in January, but for free on June 30. He considers that he is a world top figure and should be paid as such. Unaffordable figures for Barça”.

Dembélé, as he adds, was asking for a millionaire salary, which amounted to a total figure of 200 million euros for the next five courses (about 40 gross ‘kilos’ per season, 20 net). To that, Barça would have to add another 40 ‘kilos’ of commissions to renew his agreement, half for him and the other 20 million for his agent.

In addition to revealing the economic conditions that Dembélé puts on the table to extend his stay at the Camp Nou, the journalist Gerard Moreno has explained what, according to the information he handles, Barça’s action plan will be now that he knows the Frenchman’s decision to reject the club’s renewal offer. He has detailed that the intention of the azulgrana is to act quickly and they will follow three essential steps.

First, Barça will communicate to the former Dortmund player that they withdraw the renewal offer that was on the table. Subsequently, rThey will lower the player’s exit clause French starting this Sunday. Lastly, the Barça directors will communicate to Dembélé that he will not play a game with the team again led by Xavi Hernández, despite the fact that the Egarense coach has stated that players with a contract must play.

Dembélé will not go out in January

Barça’s intention was that, if he did not renew, they were going to put him on the winter transfer market. For the club, the logical thing is that he leaves for a reduced price this month to leave for free in six months. However, as Gerard Romero has published, Dembélé has no intention of leaving during this month of January and will wait until June.

In Dembélé’s environment they hope to receive a millionaire offer that is close to or accommodates their demands. Before, they had sounded the Paris Saint-Germain, Newcastle, Manchester United or Juventus as their possible destinations. The only sure thing is that any operation will be carried out with the month of July in mind, ahead of the 2022-2023 season. Blow for Barça.