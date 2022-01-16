Dembélé refused to renew with Barcelona again, they report in Spain

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 16.01.2022 09:21:08





The Barcelona has made more efforts to try to convince Ousmane Dembélé to renew with the club, but in Spain they report that once again the French striker has rejected the offer and tenses the situation with the board and the coaching staff he heads Xavi Hernandez.

Mateu Alemany, director of football Barcelona, received the player’s refusal through his agent Moussa Sissok, according to a report by the newspaper AS, where it is reported that they also sent the Frenchman’s claims to the board to continue and These include a floor of 200 million gross in five years, in addition to 20 million euros in commission for the representative.

To all this would also be added a bonus of 20 million only for the signing. So the directive has considered excessive the requests of the striker who is considered by Xavi to play, as happened in the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup against Real Madrid.

“The Barcelona has threatened the player’s agent to forget his client about play not one more minute in the team from here until June 30, reminding him that there is a World Cup just around the corner”, reports the Spanish newspaper.

So now the Barcelona Study what will be the best option to get rid of the problem. One of the options is to negotiate the letter with the player to terminate the contract or look for another club before the closing of transfers in two weeks. The worst case scenario, in addition to leaving the player in the stands for six months, would be to settle the contract in court.

​