Deportivo Cali TODAY: Santiago Mosquera is the new “sugar” reinforcement

Deportivo Cali continues to prepare under the orders of the champion Raphael Dudamel, who hopes to continue reaping great results to remain in the history of the reigning champion of the FPC. The ‘sugar’ squad will have to play the group stage of the Libertadores Cup and will seek the Betplay League two-time championship, so it continues to be put together in a great way.

In the last hours, through social networks, the Valle del Cauca cast confirmed the arrival of Harold Santiago Mosquera, who “chose to reach the champion” to get a place in the starting eleventh of Doubt me.

Through a video, Cali announced the arrival of the ex-footballer from millionaires with whom he already obtained a degree in the FPC: “We welcome Santiago Mosquera to the glorious Deportivo Cali. The attacker is the Verdiblanco’s second signing for the 2022 season.”

“It’s official, Deportivo Cali is pleased to announce that the negotiations came to a successful conclusion and that after passing medical examinations, Harold Santiago Mosquera signed his contract that accredits him as a player of the Deportivo Cali during the 2022 season,” was part of the statement from the Cali.

Likewise, it was possible to appreciate that the player will carry the number 13 on his back, and that it will be of great help for the attack where they will be Teofilo Gutierrez, Angelo Rodriguez, and Harold Preciado, the goal cards for Cali.