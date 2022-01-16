Did Haaland vs Borussia Dortmund start the war?

Erling Haaland and Borussia Dortmund exchange statements about the future of the Norwegian striker

January 15, 2022 5:10 p.m.

Erling Haaland continues in this 2022 with his usual scoring average with Borussia Dortmund, the Norwegian scored a new double in the 5-1 win of the mining team against Freiburg. The also striker for the Norwegian national team, reached 78 goals converted with the Germans in just 77 games played in 2 and a half seasons at the club, accumulating a spectacular average of 1.01 goals per game.

It is not for less that the player is in the eye of the hurricane regarding his future and where he could go next season. Manchester City, FC Barcelona and Real Madrid would be behind the services of the attacker. And the German press gives the Spanish league as the preferred destination for the attacker, for which culés and meringues would be on the podium to sign him.

However, the decision that the player had made in his own words was “not to talk about his future out of respect for the club”, but after the victory against Freiburg, he had no choice. Has a war started between club and player? The striker stated that the German team is pressuring him to decide his future soon, something that the player and his entourage would not have liked.

Although the player declared that “he would decide his future soon”, Aki Watzke, CEO of Dortmund, responded to the Norwegian after his words and declared that “Borussia Dortmund cannot wait until May for their decision”. Words that create tension regarding the future of one of the players that can change for the next season.