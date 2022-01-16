Diego Torres: “Color hope”, 20 years later, “wow, asshole, what a song can generate!”

Son of the emblematic Lolita Torres, known even in outer space for having been a cult singer for Yuri Gagarin, the Argentine Diego Torres has long since become famous on his own merits. He is on his ninth album and his ‘hit’ “Color Esperanza” has been going around the world for 20 years: “it has a special power,” he acknowledges in an interview with Efe.

“Being able to have a wide range of audiences is the true success”, affirms the musician, who has just released “Atlántico a pie”, perhaps his most multicultural album, with collaborations such as those of the Colombian Carlos Vives, the Brazilian Ivete Sangalo, the Spanish Buika and the French Florent Pagny and that coincides with the twentieth anniversary of “A different world”, the album that consecrated him.

“That people tell you: ‘I listen to this album, I have it and I keep listening to it’… that for me is true success. It’s good that people continue to keep me there with those current songs. We grew up together. The mothers , parents, families in common put it on their children,” he adds.

THE ‘COLOR HOPE-MANIA’

Published at the end of 2001, when Argentina was experiencing the worst political, social and economic crisis in its history, “A Different World” sold more than 6 million copies worldwide and will always be remembered for including “Color Esperanza”, which it became an anthem in Ibero-America.

A song composed by Coti Sorokin, Cachorro López and Torres himself, who even sang it before Pope John Paul II in 2003. “You see what the song awakens when you sing it and you say ‘oops! this has a special power’ “, he points out.

And if he has gotten tired of it, he reflects: “You go through all the states. Logically sometimes you get tired of the song, and you come back to relive it and do it again. But now, when time has passed, I don’t know if It’s that I’m getting old and 50 years are noticeable, I have respect and emotion, because I realize it and say… ‘wow, asshole, what a song can generate!'”.

In 2019, his decision to interpret it in a macro-concert held to claim freedom for the Venezuelan people annoyed Coti, co-creator of the song, who considered that it was used politically. Controversy that intensified that same year due to statements by both musicians about the authorship of the song.

A friction that ended shortly after, when during the covid-19 pandemic the composers decided to meet again: “The reunion with Coti and Cachorro was good. We said… ‘a pandemic has to come for us to meet again!’ And so did I. grateful to Coti as a composer and what we have generated with this song, which I think is the most beautiful thing that has happened to us,” he says.

A reconciliation that led to the recording in 2020 of a new version sung by Diego and Coti with other international artists. The proceeds were donated to the Pan American Health Organization.

YOUR PARENTS, ALWAYS PRESENT

Almost 35 years after debuting as an actor -he has participated in nine films- and almost three decades after his first album, Diego publishes his ninth studio album, composed and produced together with Miguel “Yadam” González and which has served as a “therapeutic catharsis” after the “difficult times” of the pandemic.

“The songs helped me to talk about freedom, loneliness, the little corner that I have in my heart or in my house, because I have a photo of my mother and it is a special little corner, of the affective misunderstandings…”, reveals.

In “Atlántico a pie” he brings together the successful duet singles that he has been publishing since 2018 and new songs singing alone or with friends from both sides of the ocean with whom he mixes rhythms and achieves the “right balance” of renewing himself but maintaining his “essence”.

Diego, who will turn 51 in March, is the son of Lolita Torres (1930-2002), one of the most international Argentine singers and actresses, with great success in countries like Russia. There, the first man to travel into space became one of his biggest fans.

“Yuri Gagarin became a fan of his mother and took her songs to space. I was a witness when he went to see her at a concert and went to say hello and the guy was in love, you could see it on his face,” says Diego, who recalls between laughs the joke he made to his father, Julio César “Lole” Caccia: “the astronaut is going to take her, dad, he is going to take her to another planet”.

Years ago his parents passed away, but this son, brother, brother-in-law and uncle of artists is clear: “They both came to see beautiful things that have happened to me. I think they must be happy. I feel that somehow they are present and that give signs of their presence,” he stresses.