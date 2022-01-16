Do you have Amazon Prime? So you can get 3 free months of audiobooks and podcasts

If you are already paying for Amazon Prime, you have a free 90-day Audible trial, take advantage of it!

only until next time day 20 can you get 3 free months of Audible for being a client of Amazon-Prime. This is a limited promotion with which you can have access, without paying a single euro, at almost 100,000 titles of the Audible library, the service of Amazon audiobooks and podcasts.

In other words, if you have already paid the 36 euros per year of Amazon Prime membership, plus Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading, Prime Gaming, Amazon Photos, and the benefits of Prime shipping, you get 90 days of Audibles included. Of course, in the case of this promotion you will have to exchange them before the next day 20, so if you are interested, hurry up!

In case you don’t have Amazon Prime you can also try Audible’s sweet honeys for free but… only for 30 days. Therefore, if you are interested in audiobooks, it may be a good idea to sign up for Amazon Prime beforehand and try the 3 free months of Audible.

Get 3 free months of Audible with Amazon Prime

Whether you’re a Prime member or not, the Audible free trial gives you full access to Amazon’s audiobook and podcast platform. you will be able to hear over 90,000 titles unlimited, multi-device and Without connection (via pre-download).

During the 30 or 90 days of the trial you will not have to pay anything at all. From there, if it convinces you, you will only pay €9.99 per month, otherwise, you can cancel it at any time at no cost. If you’ve never listened to an audiobook, we recommend that you start the free period and then turn off auto-renew. In this way you will have the 30 or 90 days free and you will not have to worry about being charged anything.

If you already pay Amazon Prime this is one perfect occasion to get started in the world of audiobooks or even to delve into the amazon original podcasts. And it is that in addition to being able to listen to titles like Homeland, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, The Girl on the Train, Moby Dick, The Shadow of the Wind or The Captain’s Daughters, Audible will also give you access to the most interesting podcasts and audio stories.

Listen to Amazon Originals like Why do we kill?, Pablo Alborán The Podcast, Mendes’ mobile, Other Small Coincidences, Alaska’s Gen Dro or Small Revolutions to Grow by Elsa Punset, all of them produced by and exclusive to Amazon. For zero euros You can not ask for more.

