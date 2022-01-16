Do you work in Bitcoin? Arkansas offers you USD 10,000 to live and work there

Key facts: In addition to bitcoin, applicants can also choose to receive a mountain bike.

Professionals from areas not directly related to Bitcoin can also apply.

The state of Arkansas, located in the south of the United States, is offering USD 10,000 in bitcoin (BTC) to technology professionals and entrepreneurs to make a life in its territory. The initiative is part of the project Life Works Here, sponsored by the NWA Council (Council of Northwest Arkansas) and the Walton Family Foundation.

The NWA Council website mentions that the region has been experiencing notable growth in technology, especially regarding Bitcoin and blockchain. From there comes his priority interest in professionals related to these areas; although, they are open to receiving applications from people with other careers who are interested in belonging to this community.

Among the conditions that applicants must meet are: being over 24 years old, living outside of Arkansas, having the possibility of moving to the region in the next six months, as well as be eligible to live and work in the United States.

One of the requirements that the page where you apply to participate in the program also mentions is having a full-time job that can be carried out remotely or independently. This is not entirely consistent with the intention of attracting talent that drives Arkansas’ technological development, as these would be people who would be working for an outside company. However, it may not be such a strict requirement at present, given the evolution of the labor market in this region.

In Arkansas there is not only Bitcoin, there are also bicycles and art

In addition to the $10,000 bitcoin incentive, the NWA Council also offers relocation program participants a road or mountain bike, depending on the beneficiary’s preference. This extra bonus is offered because Northwest Arkansas is known for having ideal routes for those who are dedicated to these branches of cycling.

Both road and mountain biking attract many visitors to Northwest Arkansas thanks to its trails and scenery. Source: FabricioMacedoPhotos / pixabay.com

Those who prefer art over sports can opt for an annual subscription to local cultural institutions, such as museums, theaters and art centers.

The Northwest Arkansas Relocation Initiative began in November 2020. At that time, the $10,000 was offered in cash to its participants. However, in view of the growing interest in bitcoin and the recent trend to receive salaries or payments in BTC, those in charge of this program decided to provide the opportunity to deliver the incentive in satoshis.

From its launch to the present, the NWA Council initiative has received more than 35,000 applications from all 50 states in the nation and more than 115 countries around the world.

Bitcoin Development Financing

Initiatives like the one in Arkansas are critical to the growth of Bitcoin and its underlying technology. Those who are dedicated to the development and maintenance of this network, as it is an open source project and not private or institutionalized, Bitcoin developers do not have a salary or fixed fees according to their performance. They depend on donations and contributions that people make to them by choice.

Fortunately, there are organizations and initiatives that provide support to those who belong to this sector of the bitcoiner community. Jack Dorsey, the co-founder and former CEO of Twitter, has been one of those who has shown the most interest in supporting Bitcoin developers.

Dorsey, along with rapper and music producer Jay-Z, created a funding fund for Bitcoin developers from Africa and India. The news was released in February 2021 and was reviewed by CriptoNoticias. The fund initially consisted of 500 bitcoins which, based on its market price at the time, was the equivalent of about $24 million.

Another project that came from the hand of Dorsey was announced a few days ago. The initiative is called the Bitcoin Legal Defense Fund and seeks to provide legal assistance to Bitcoin developers who have been the subject of complaints related to their work in this network.

In the bitcoiner ecosystem, investors and miners usually have a great role in the media. Their work seems to receive more attention from people and this is most likely due to the fact that they are the niches that generate the most profits. However, the developers are no less important than the rest of those involved in the evolution of Bitcoin.

Having a good team of highly trained people committed to Satoshi Nakamoto’s vision is essential for Bitcoin to continue to grow and become the free and universal financial system it promises to be.