Don’t go back to Chivas! They filter the new destination of José Juan Macías in Europe

The Mexican attacker is still not taken into account by Getafe and there are many possibilities that he will leave the club.

the future of Jose Juan Macias is unknown, but the only thing that is certain is that it will not return to Chivas of Guadalajara, at least for him Closing Tournament 2022, since Spanish media affirm that the Getafe He is already looking for an accommodation in French football to vacate a foreign position that is occupied by a striker of all the confidence of the coach Quique Sanchez Flores.

+ Chivas stove football heading to Liga MX Clausura 2022

Passing through the team blue It has fallen far short of meeting my expectations. JJ when he decided to leave the Sacred Flock and even give up the Olympics from Tokyo with the Tricolor Sub-23, Well, since October he has not seen activity in The league and everything indicates that he does not have the support of the Spanish helmsman who has relegated him as a fifth option in the attack.

With this, the intention of Getafe is to place Macías in France and clear a place for another foreign soccer player and thereby register Borja Mayoral, one of the strikers who is most convinced of Sanchez Flowers to be the owner, according to what the Iberian site has announced “Supersport”.

“The young striker is in oblivion and his opportunities have been diluted. Not to mention the injuries, which have reduced his chances of appearing. In this way, the azulón club would be looking for a place in another club and France points to possible destination,” was what they published on their website regarding the immediate future of JJ Macias.

This agrees with what was said by Ricardo Peláez, sports director of Chivas a few days ago, where he clarified that they have not received communication from the Getafe on the Mexican gunner, so the intention of the Madrid leadership is to cede it for six more months to another squad and in may end the loan with Guadalajara, obviously without making the purchase option valid.

“No, we have not had communication with him because he has been with Getafe for a year. and you have to be respectful. We have not received communication from them either (Getafe) ”, Pelaez explained at the time.