Don’t miss this concept of a new iOS lock screen

The lock screen is perhaps one of the things we see the most throughout the day. This concept expands what we can do in it.

One of the things we iPhone users like least about Apple is that it does not allow a very large customization of the phone. Although it is true that they have big steps with the inclusion of widgets of different sizes, for example, they are still missing a lot of things.

One of them, perhaps the worst, is the lock screen, where we can only customize the photo that we see as the wallpaper. The time and the camera and flash buttons will always be there on all iPhones. Sometimes we have app notifications, but something is seen insufficient.

At concept that we bring today we will see everything that we believe that Apple It should include on the lock screen:

1. Watches with new designs to suit the consumer

It was the year 2015, without COVID and with iOS 9, when Apple changed the font of the clock that we see on the lock screen. Since then and a few different operating systems, everything remains the same.

We will all agree that Apple loves minimalist designs, but it should let users make certain decisions like whether we want the digital or analog clock on the lock screen, for example.

Other more advanced option it would be if Apple let you choose between different sources for the time of our iPhone. The one we see in the photo, by the way, is San Francisco Rounded and it looks pretty good.

2. Customizable shortcuts and wherever I want to have them

The camera and the flash, the flash and the camera… The pair of shortcuts that have been with us for years on the lock screen of our iPhone. I’m sure it’s one of our longest relationships, but can I change or add other shortcuts you use more? The answer for now is no.

We could have direct access to weather, calendar or mail quickly and easily. A first step would be that from Settings, Apple let me include apps “liberated” by them to make way for us to create them ourselves.

And why not be able to put them wherever we want: bottom, top, two to the right and two to the left… A multitude of examples come to mind but for now they are just dreams or concepts.

3. Include always-on mode

The latest Apple Watch that Apple has released have the mode of always on display, where without unlocking it we have certain information, such as the time, always visible.

Some Android devices also have this display mode and may be time Apple will let you use it on your phone.

This screen should only show us the time and day of the week we meet. They could even include the battery or the network or Wi-Fi signal.

4. Summary of the day

You wake up, have breakfast and pick up the phone, but something has changed. Now your iPhone officially presents everything to you what you have to do today and get ready to face it.

Even the iPhone could know for your most frequented applications what do you want to know when you wake up, such as news, weather, calendar…

From Settings we could say what we want to have always or if we want that Siri will suggest different things to us every day of the week.

It is a concept but the truth is that there are things that are very well thought out and it does not make much sense that Apple does not include them. But surely we will have to wait a while to see how any of these things are incorporated into our iPhones.

