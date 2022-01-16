Dortmund confirms pressure on Haaland to define his future

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 15.01.2022 06:36:44





After Erling Haland declared that the Borussia Dortmund I was pressing to make a decision about his future as soon as possible, from within the German club they confirmed the words of the Norwegian striker, who has become the object of desire several ‘greats’ of Europe.

In an interview with the newspaper Ruhr Nachrichten, the CEO of the Teutonic club, Hans-Joachim Watzke, explained that Dortmund wants to know as soon as possible the decision that the 21-year-old attacker will make for next season.

“He’s a spontaneous person, a young guy. He’s allowed to do that. No problem with Erling. But also must understand our situation. We can’t wait until the end of MayWatzke mentioned.

Haland’s words

It should be remembered that after triumph of Borussia Dortmund against Freiburg, Haaland spoke about his future, a talk in which he asserted that for now he only thinks about play football although he also made it clear that he is aware that he must make a decision.

“Borussia Dortmund is putting pressure on me for me to make a decision for next season… but I just want to play football. That probably means that I’ll have to make a decision soon. I never spoke, until now, out of respect for the club”, mentioned the Norwegian.

According to the European press and thanks to past statements, Haaland’s future, which is sought after by teams like Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid and Manchester City, could be revealed in the coming months and not until the next transfer market arrives.