Download free Apple mockups in PNG format

Now you can download the templates or mockups of Apple devices in PNG format and totally free.

Apple has surprised this week all designers and developers interested in displaying some content, application or other media using the templates of their devices.

Although Apple managed to attract the attention of many with the recent victory as a result of a lawsuit between the AppStore and the creator of Cydia, it has also been revealed that the company has made available to users the editable mockups of your devices in a more accessible format for all.

Get Free Apple Device Templates

Last Thursday, Apple updated its developer resources web page offering an update on its mockup or mockups of all the devices you currently sell on PNG format.

Previously they were available in PSD format, a format intended for Adobe Photoshop projects or some other editors that support and open this class of files. Now designers and developers have at their disposal many of the frames in PNG format with transparencies so they can be used and edited by any imaging application. What’s more, PSD formats are also still available.

The update is confirmed by the great designer Mike Stern who posted a preview of the templates through his Twitter account. However, it is important to mention that this mockup package is available for download as a DMG file, which is why they can only be extracted through a Mac. Although the iPad is an amazing device with computer tricks, this device and PC will not be able to extract these mockups.

ICYMI, we recently added product bezels to the Apple Design Resources page! All are properly sized to match native device resolution. Also included a Keynote file with bezels preconfigured for the new live video video feature!🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/p6xPZyEQxa pic.twitter.com/cqUdTmJrnd — Mike Stern (@themikestern) January 4, 2022

The new mockups are available to be downloaded for free directly from the official Apple developer site. It is also important to mention that within the site for downloading these files there is a section in which Apple explains how they should be used and what uses are not allowed.

Related topics: Manzana

Subscribe to Disney+ for only €8.99! to subscribe

3 months of Amazon Audible FREE! Access over 90,000 original audiobooks and podcasts get them here