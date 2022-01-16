Dulce María: the worst part of being in Rebelde | Mexico | MX | Celebs nnda nnlt | FAME

Without a doubt, sinceRebel” arrived on the small screen between 2004 and 2006 marked several generations that were delighted with the story of a group of students, who were united by music. Such was the fame that each of the characters had achieved that when the actors went on tour to make musical presentations, literally everything overflowed, since their millions of followers around the world wanted to be close to them.

Despite the joy that the successful Mexican soap opera generated in many of the fans, who claimed that thanks to them their lives changed, the same did not happen with some of the histriones. At least, that was what Dulce María, the actress who gave life to Roberta Pardo, a rebellious young woman who hates rules and injustices, assured.

Next, we detail what was the worst thing about being in said television production for the 36-year-old composer and writer.

In "Rebelde", Roberta is the daughter of one of the most famous grupera singers of the moment, Alma Rey. She is a rebellious teenager, she hates rules and injustices

THE WORST PART OF BEING IN REBELDE ACCORDING TO DULCE MARÍA

Sweet Maria confessed that the hardest moment of being in “Rebelde” was the fact of living in complete solitude, despite having been surrounded by enough people. In an interview for the YouTube channel Pinky Promise, the actress revealed what that stage was like.

“It was very intense at a crucial age, where we were living everything on the surface in terms of relationships. It was 4 or 5 years that I was there, where you are getting to know yourself, finding out who you are and I was very lonely. On all the trips, as a contrast to being with millions of people, I left the stage and inside I was often wrong “, he pointed.

The Mexican narrated that she could not express what she felt and less because her character did not allow it, since Roberta was a very strong young woman. “I couldn’t be vulnerable because I was focused on my work. You are not at home or with your group of friends (…) Everything was exciting, but within the novel and when it turned there was no one with me, it was simply a contrast “.

Dulce María during the interview on the YouTube channel sharing her experiences in “Rebelde” (Photo: Pinky Promise)

WHAT WAS THE HIGHEST PRICE YOU PAID FOR FAME?

The actress was also encouraged to tell that she lived through an episode that until now she regrets for having integrated “Rebelde”. And it is that she had to sacrifice a lot of her personal, family life and mental health to achieve her dreams.

“Right now I wouldn’t do many of the past. For example, when my grandfather was sick and died, my mother’s father who was in Querétaro, I couldn’t go because he was recording. Now, I would say: ‘I don’t care about a hat,’ but back then I didn’t and I should have.”, he asserted.

Without a doubt, the experience of not having been by her mother’s side when she suffered the loss of her loved one torments her until now.

Although she achieved fame with “Rebelde”, the work consumed her too much, so much so that she could not be in a very familiar moment (Photo: Televisa)

WHAT DO YOU CONSIDER THE BEST OF YOUR PERIOD IN “REBELDE”?

But not everything was bad for Dulce María, who said that the best thing about her stage in “Rebelde” was having reached an important project that crossed borders, for which she was able to travel a lot and get to know many cultures.

Not only that, because he is grateful that thanks to the plot and the themes of the telenovela he was able to touch the lives of many people. “A song or word, knowing that a character helped them at a time in their lives is the best”.