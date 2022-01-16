Eduin Caz appears in thong in live concert | News from Mexico

U.S.- Eduin Caz is one of the most popular singers in Regional Mexican music. but it has also been one of the most controversial in the artistic world.

Since the video that was published where he had allegedly been unfaithful to his wife, he has not ceased to be in the “eye of the hurricane” and now before anything that the artist publishes, he gives something to talk about.

At the beginning of the year it was announced that Grupo Firme would be offering a concert at the Foro Sol on March 26, the place receives around 60 thousand people per event.

Due to the success that the musical group has had in a short time, it sold out and they opened another date, which also managed to sell all the tickets, that is why the band’s vocalist wanted to celebrate it in a big way.

Through your Instagram account Eduin made a publication where he appears at a live concert, but apparently a fan threw a thong on stage, which he used over his clothes.

2nd date of Foro Sol ‘sold out’” wrote the singer in his publication.

In the picture you can see the Mexican artist completely in his cowboy outfit, while he decided to put on a green thong and even take off his camisole to “drive crazy” his fans.

In the publication, his followers sent their good wishes and signs of affection: “What a crazy happiness bitch”, “third date please”, “it will be my birthday that day”, “what a beauty, a lot of success” can be read in the publication.

Eduin Caz “rains” money at a family party

A few days ago, the singer published on his social networks that he was godfather at a family baptism, but he obviously performed a dynamic that surprised the party and all the guests.

One of the traditions that is carried out in this type of event is the “bolo” that consists of the godparents giving money to the guests, for which Eduin, together with his wife, made a “rain” of bills.