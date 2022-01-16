Eduin Caz: the luxuries of the Grupo Firme vocalist who sang to Ovidio Guzmán

Eduin Caz is the vocalist of Grupo Firme.

Undoubtedly, Firm Group is one of the groups that has grown the most in recent years, which has made it become one of the best paid bands not only in Mexico, but globally. This has allowed all its members, but especially its vocalist Eduin Caz, venture into other businesses and surround yourself with great luxuries such as luxury houses and cars.

And it is that according to pollstar, one of the world’s leading trade publications for the concert and live music industry, the Mexican group had a very lucrative tour in 2021, coming in fourth place, raising revenues of 2 million 340 thousand 820 dollars.

The first place on the list was occupied by Billy Joel, who managed to collect 4 million 997 thousand 814 dollars, followed by Dave Chappelle, who got 4 million 601 thousand 237 dollars and in third place was the singer Bruno Mars, who earned $2,521,004.

In addition, he recently gave something to talk about, since he appeared in a video singing the “The Mouse” song which was launched by FN code and it is a corrido dedicated to Ovidio Guzmán, the son of the Shorty Guzman. And it is precisely that nickname with which the son of the former leader of the Sinaloa Cartel is known.

Eduin Caz He comes from a humble family. It is originally from Culiacan, Sinaloa and began his career singing in trucks and at the border crossing between Mexico and the United States. Study Marketing at the Autonomous University of Baja California, from where he graduated just a few weeks ago.

Eduin Caz shares tender photos with his mother and wife after getting his university degree from UABC Photo: Instagram/@eduincaz

Later it was integrated to other groups, until arriving at what is now Firm Group.

The fortune he has amassed in the world of music has allowed him to venture into other businesses, since he is a partner in a seafood restaurant located in Medellin Colombia, called The Sinaloan. He also managed to venture into the world of fashion, where he launched his own clothing line in 2021, together with the brand Pavi Italy.

All this has allowed Edward surround yourself with certain luxuries that surely more than one would like. The singer has bought several late model cars, the most recent was the BMW M4, which he had tuned and added a Full Wrap finish, which is valued at approximately one million 500 thousand pesos.

In addition, within his collection of luxury cars there is also a truck AMG 65 that has an approximate value of 3 million pesos. This has a 12-cylinder V engine, with a six-liter twin-turbo gasoline engine. It has an output of 630 horsepower and is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.3 seconds.

The singer and leader of the group has several luxury cars.

also has a ferrari model 458 spider supercar fitted with a large windbreak, adjustable and electrically operated, with a 4.5-liter V8 engine, with the new direct fuel injection.

Recently, the news also broke that his grandfather had been given a ford figo, in the version Titanium TA which on the market has an approximate value of 307 thousand 900 pesos. At the time, he showed off a video on social networks where the emotion he caused in his family is appreciated.

The vocalist of Grupo Firme started 2022 by giving away many luxurious things, Well, he gave his wife a truck BMW X6 white, which has a cost of between one million 800 thousand and 2 million pesos. In addition, he gave his mother a car. Mercedes Benz, This is how he showed it in a story on his account Instagram, accompanied by the legend: “Happy birthday. You are the best mother in the world and you deserve the best. As long as God gives me life and allows me to be by your side, I will try to ensure that you lack nothing.

On several occasions, the singer has expressed his discontent with the airlines, so he also he bought his own private plane. He also uses it for the group’s tours and commitments. The aircraft is estimated to be valued at USD 2 million 500 thousand.

KEEP READING:

Grupo Firme announced third date at Foro Sol: cost of tickets and when will the pre-sale be

Ovidio Guzmán: the man behind the song “El Ratón” performed by Eduin Caz from Grupo Firme

Grupo Firme will be presented at Foro Sol: date and day of ticket sales