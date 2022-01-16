El Chavo del 8: the big differences between the characters of La Chilindrina and Marujita

The Chavo of 8 It was one of the most watched Mexican productions in all of Latin America in recent years. For more than five decades it was on the air and won over a large audience that, to this day, fondly cares for the characters that were part of the neighborhood.

Cast of Chavo del 8. Source: Terra archive

One of the most beloved was The chilindrina, played by actress Marie Antoinette of the Snows, but this character had his departure from the series and was replaced for a time by Malicha, the goddaughter of Don Ramón who, upon returning from his vacations, settled for a period in the neighborhood.

The chilindrina. Source: Terra archive

With the passage of time, Maria Antonieta de las Nieves revealed the true reasons why she left the Chavo del 8. “I left the program because ‘Chespirito’ no longer wanted to play ‘Chavo’ and I did not want to change the character of ‘The chilindrina‘ for that of ‘Marujita’. I say, ‘Marujita’, people may not have realized it or, the character seemed nice, but it was a prostitute in disguise, “said the actress.

Marujita. Source: twitter @retweeting it

the character of Marujita, Full name María Francisca Jacinta Espinoza y Alegre, belonged to the Los Caquitos segment of the Chespirito program, she was a beautiful woman, with a red-haired wig that she wore in a peculiar way, and was very provocative. While The chilindrina She was an innocent girl who had fun with El Chavo and the other neighborhood children while giving her father, Don Ramón, green gray hair.

Marie Antoinette of the Snows. Source: Terra archive

Although the differences between the character of La Chilindrina and Marujita they were mcuhas, the actress Marie Antoinette of the Snows He also had economic reasons to leave Chavo del 8. “Look, the business was Televisa and it exploited it, they gave us a thousandth of what we earned when we did the program. They gave me 150 pesos for each time it happened in Centro and South America. It’s nothing, “the actress explained to the press.