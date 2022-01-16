Elon Musk announced that you can now use Dogecoin to buy Tesla products

Elon Musk, head of Tesla, announced that the brand will now accept Dogecoin as payment for the automaker’s merchandise.

“Tesla merchandise that can be purchased with Dogecoin,” Musk wrote on Twitter. Following the tweet, from the Tesl boss, Dogecoin surged 18% to over $0.20. Musk’s tweets about cryptocurrency, including one in which he called it the “people’s cryptocurrency,” they boosted the meme coin and caused it to skyrocket by roughly 4000% in 2021.

Dogecoinis is a cryptocurrency derived from Bitcoin that uses a Shiba Inu dog as a pet of the Internet meme. The cryptocurrency was created by programmer and former IBM engineer Billy Markus, a native of Portland, Oregon, who was originally trying to tinker with an existing cryptocurrency called bells, based on the Animal Crossing from Nintendo, hoping to reach a broader user base than the investors who created Bitcoin, and something that wasn’t involved with the controversial history behind Bitcoin.

On March 15, 2021, Dogecoin reached a high of 0.1283 cents. Far surpassing the event of 2018, which until that date had been the maximum in its history.

Enthusiasts are expected to find a way to make it cost $1.00. But keeping in mind that it is a volatile market that depends on many factors to raise or lower the price of its products.

Markus based the Dogecoin on another currency already in existence, the Litecoin, which also uses scrypt technology in its proof-of-work algorithm, which means that miners cannot take advantage of specialized Bitcoin mining equipment to mine at higher speeds. Dogecoin was initially capped at 100 billion coins, which would already have been many more coins than the major digital currencies allowed.

