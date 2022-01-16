Eugenio Derbez sends a strong message to boyfriend Aislinn Derbez

Aislinn Derbez has managed to make her own artistic career and is now one of the most recognized actresses in the country, but since her breakup with Mauricio Ochman It has been involved in more than one controversy.

Her ex-relationship with the famous actor has remained in the past and has drawn the attention of the spotlight to the fact that Aislinn now has a new partner and it is about jonathan kubben, with whom he has been in a relationship for more than nine months.

a few days ago daughter of Eugenio Derbez She broke the silence and talked about her current relationship and revealed that she has been in a relationship with Jonathan Kubben for a year, whom she rejected on several occasions for choosing Mauricio Ochmann.

In an interview for the magazine Who, Aislinn Derbez revealed that at different times the model searched for her on social networks, but she refused; however, now fate has reunited her with him and now she says she is happy and in love.

Eugenio sends a strong message

Eugenio Derbez broke the silence about his new son-in-law and sent him a strong and forceful message.

The actor, comedian and producer met at the Mexico City Airport with some media outlets to whom he revealed how happy he is for his first-born’s new relationship.

“Oh wonderful. I liked him very much, he’s a good boy,” he said.

Although it was thought that the influencer of Belgian origin had already passed the test, Eugenio made an impact by saying that “we are monitoring him very closely.”

jram