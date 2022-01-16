Exercises to recover after suffering an ankle sprain

A ankle sprain It occurs when the foot twists and turns beyond normal and the ligaments, whose function is to stabilize the joint, are partially or totally torn. This causes the mobility of our ankle to be damaged to a greater or lesser extent, since there are various degrees of sprain and the healing time will depend on one case or another.

Suffering a sprained ankle is tremendously easy: it is enough to step on uneven ground and put the foot down poorly, take a wrong step when running, bend the foot when jumping… There are a thousand and one situations that can lead to this injury, and it is not even necessary to be practicing sports, since walking down the street can be enough for it to pass us.

According to data from infohealth, Every day there is an ankle sprain for every 10,000 inhabitants, and it represents 38% of injuries to the musculoskeletal system. As for sports, it reaches 40-50% of injuries in basketball, 16-23% in soccer and 20% in athletics.

How to recover from a sprained ankle?

It is important to go to doctor when you feel that you have suffered a sprain. Recognizing it is relatively easy, since you will notice a swelling and/or bruise in the area, pain when moving or supporting the ankle, sometimes you will hear a “click” when you walk…

If you don’t go to the doctor because you expect heals itself, can bring bad consequences in the long run: “An unhealed or poorly healed sprain can cause poor adaptations that cause malfunction of other structures such as the knee, episodes of low back pain or neck pain without apparent cause, when in reality an injury is hidden of untreated ankle”, as confirmed by José Santos, general secretary of the Professional College of Physiotherapists of the Community of Madrid, in statements to Infohealth.

Exercises to recover from a sprained ankle

Quite possibly, when you go to the doctor, they immobilize your foot so that the ankle does not move and recover, but when the weeks go by and you start to mobilize it again, you will have to be careful not to relapse into the injury. To do this, we bring you a series of exercises that will help you fully recover from the sprain:

Make ankle circles: Sit on a chair and lift your foot off the ground (you can support yourself on the opposite leg). Make wide circular movements, in a clockwise direction. Do 10 reps one way, and 10 more the other. Elastic band: Sit on the floor and stretch your legs. Place an elastic band around the foot and hold the end of it with both hands, so that it is taut. Push your foot against the band and return your foot to its starting position. Repeat it 10 times. foot stretches: Put your hands on a wall and take a step back with the leg that is injured. With your foot flat on the ground, slightly bend your other leg forward, so that you feel a slight pull in your calf. Hold the position for 30 seconds and repeat 3 times. Balance on one leg: support your hands on a chair and raise the leg that is not injured. Repeat the exercise for 30 seconds to strengthen the ankle.





