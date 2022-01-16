Family doctors agree to treat covid like the flu

The Spanish Society of Family and Community Medicine (semFYC) has published an editorial in which it is committed to treating covid like other infectious diseases, including the flu, as well as recovering the ‘old normal’ through abolition of masks and any kind of restriction. “Neither the health system nor society as a whole can afford to continue testing asymptomatic patients or those with mild symptoms and isolating all those who are positive, with the consequences that this entails at a social and economic level due to the massive job losses of healthy people. We must end the exceptionality: covid must be treated like other diseases. Acquired immunity and the arrival of omicron allow it,” the family doctors summarize in a statement.

From semFYC they highlight that the current case control system “it consumes a lot of time and resources and, as has been demonstrated again in the sixth wavewhen the number of cases increases significantly, it ceases to be viable and quickly collapses”. “The time has come to stop doing things in order to do things: let’s stop doing visit and test to healthy people with minor symptoms, let’s stop tracing and testing their contacts, let’s abandon isolations and quarantines. All these activities, which made sense in the past, have been overcome with acquired immunity (both by infection and by vaccination) and the arrival of omicron”, they insist on this.

Self-care and prevention

Thus, they consider that “the objective should be to treat covid as the flu“, through “clinical diagnosis and general recommendations on self-care and prevention of infections for vulnerable people, reserving health care for people who need it due to their symptoms or vulnerability”. “Only in this way can we properly attend to those who really need it , by covid or by any other ailment”, they highlight.

For this reason, they ask to send “a forceful and coordinated message from all the institutions to reverse the need to carry out diagnosis of mild respiratory infections, either in health centers or with self-diagnosis tests”. “The etiological diagnosis should be reserved only for sentinel epidemiological surveillance systems”, they stress.

sentinel system

In this way, they position themselves in line with what was expressed on Monday by the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, in an interview on Cadena SER, in which he advanced that the Ministry of Health, and specifically the Alert Coordination Center and Health Emergencies (CCAES) and the Alerts Report, have been working “for weeks now” on a plan to tackle covid like the flu, that is, through a sentinel system in which the disease is controlled through the notification of selected Primary Care physicians.

Sánchez defended that it is a “necessary debate” and that the Government is “trying to open up at a European level”, since, in his opinion, there are enough tools to “protect ourselves and reduce, to the best of our ability, infections between the population”.

Bring back the old normal

Another of the requests from family doctors is to recover “as soon as possible” the “old normality”, that is, life before March 2020. This is, in his opinion, “no masks or limitations of social interaction”. “At the present time it no longer makes sense to maintain them and their elimination must be planned, starting with the absurd recovery of the mandatory nature of the mask in outdoor spaces”, they consider from semFYC.

In short, they believe that governments should focus their efforts on “protecting the most vulnerable people instead of trying to stop, probably with little success, the circulation of the virus at the population level”. As an alternative, they defend that the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 will favor the protection of the population now that the vast majority are vaccinated.

“Is protection This targeted approach can be achieved based on three axes: vaccination of people at risk, specific recommendations for vulnerable people (minimize close contact with people with respiratory symptoms, assess the use of FFP2 masks in situations of high risk of contagion at times of incidence high) and specific actions in areas such as geriatric residences, which in some autonomous communities have concentrated more than half of all deaths from covid”, they argue.

a different wave

Family doctors defend that this sixth wave “has been different from all the others”, because “the arrival of omicron is leaving a large number of infections with maximum incidence levels, but with few serious cases in relative terms”. In this regard, they recall that, according to data from the Carlos III Health Institute (ISCIII), currently half of the infections detected are asymptomatic and the indicators of hospitalization and death are at historical lows.

“This is due in part to the lower pathogenicity intrinsic ómicron compared to previous variants, and also to its greater facility to infect people with previous immunity (by infection or by vaccine) and who, therefore, present a low risk of severe disease”, they justify.

In perspective, they argue that “the low frequency of serious illness, together with the saturation of both Primary Care and Public Health due to mild cases, should lead to rethinking how to deal with the pandemic from now on”. Likewise, they add that a hospital collapse has not occurred again as in the first wave, although they recognize that “it continues to be true that a very small proportion of severe cases in a context of a very large number of simultaneous infections it can end up causing a significant number of hospitalizations”. “It will be necessary to standardize protocols Both conventional admissions and critical care units, as well as distinguishing whether we are talking about admissions for covid (severe infection pictures), with covid (decompensation of other pathologies), casual findings (for example in admission tests for other processes) or nosocomial infections,” they bet.

coexistence for years

Related news

Finally, they predict that “the most likely scenario is that SARS-CoV-2 lives with us for many years.” “We don’t know if this kind of thing will continue to exist in the future. waves or how often (for example, influenza or respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) occur in a single annual epidemic) or whether it will enter a seasonal endemic with a more or less constant circulation during the cold months (as do many other respiratory viruses, including the four catarrhal coronaviruses that affect humans).

It is also not ruled out, although it is unlikely, that it will end up disappearing as happened with SARS-CoV-1, which circulated between 2002 and 2004“, they conclude.