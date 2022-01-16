Fenafuth goes through another paper on the trip of the National Team to the USA

FORT LAUDERDALE, UNITED STATES.- Hit by the coronavirus and by an inexplicable institutional disorganization, the National selection trained yesterday in the last hours of the night in this city, where tomorrow he will have to face the Colombia of Reinaldo Wheel with just 18 players.

The group joined Maynor Figueroa (who is looking for a team in the United States MLS) and finally Marcelo Santos, summoned at the last minute after two more casualties that were reported with the unusual letterhead to be professional soccer players. What happened? The players Marco Aceituno and Wisdom Quaye (both from Real Spain) did not travel to the United States because they did not have a complete vaccination schedule: the United States requires that the two doses against covid-19 be applied 14 days before traveling, so Both members of the Machine should have been inoculated on December 31 and not on January 4 as they did, according to the records of Real España.

Didn’t the sports director of the national teams know this? The flight with the soccer players of the H departed for Florida and both soccer professionals stayed in the air terminal of the Ramon Villeda Morales waiting for the Football Federation authorities to get them another flight. But it was impossible and the two returned to their homes. From the House of Soccer they did not issue any official statement and oblivious to everything that was happening, the other players landed in Fort Lauderdale wanting to show themselves before the eyes of Hernan el Bolillo Gomez.

“We know what it means to face Colombia even though not all of its figures are there… South American soccer is fast and strong and the Colombian league is very good, as are its players,” Edrick Menjívar referred to the match against the directed by Reinaldo Rueda; In addition, he made it clear how they take the match on a personal level: “There are no friendly matches so we must make the most of this game since Colombia is a team that will surely be in the World Cup in Qatar. We risk our prestige against them, we cannot take it as a friendly because it could go badly for us”, finished the goalkeeper of the Lions of Olimpia.

Will he be the owner? Edrick Menjívar finally referred to what Bolillo Hernán Gómez has worked on for the duel: “We still don’t know who will play, the professor has been changing the team, however he has told us that he wants a brave team, very well placed and structured . Hopefully on Sunday we will play a great game”, he said goodbye.

Honduras, to avoid the role against Colombia

With this meeting that will only feature national players, the Colombian coach has made it clear that he is looking for new options thinking about the triple elimination date against Canada, El Salvador and the United States.

