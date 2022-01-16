Florida Lottery Winners at Publix in Tallahassee and Broward

One Tallahassee man has nearly 14 million reasons to embody the familiar Publix motto: “Where shopping is a joy.”

In the case of Yahudah Ysrayl, 62, that happened on Thursday, when he claimed a $13.75 million prize at the Florida Lottery’s headquarters in Tallahassee after winning the January 5 drawing.

Ysrayl decided to receive the prize in a lump sum payment of $10,400,043.67, according to the Lottery.

Ysrayl purchased the winning ticket as a Quick Pick at a Publix supermarket located at 5810 Seven Mile Drive in Wildwood.

It’s also a great “pleasure” for the Florida supermarket chain, as Publix will receive a $100,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.

Ysrayl isn’t the only one to win a large sum of money after making a layover at the Lottery counter inside a Publix.

Broward Winner

On Thursday, the Florida Lottery announced that Weston resident Juliana Pavón claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch off of $5,000,000 at the Lotto’s Miami District Office. Pavón decided to receive the award in a single payment of $760,000.

Pavón purchased the winning ticket at a Publix store located at 4567 Weston Road in Weston. The Broward store will receive a $2,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.

The next Lotto draw will take place at 11:15 pm on Saturday 15 January. It’s not a huge jackpot, just a $1.75 million jackpot. But with that amount of money you can buy many things in the supermarket.

Translation of Jorge Posada