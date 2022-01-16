Humberto Zurita in mourning, his mother dies: “fly high angel of my life”. | PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

Almost three years after losing the love of his life, his wife Christian Bach, the Mexican actor Humberto Zurita suffered another great loss that has him mourning. And it is that, at 95 years his mother passed away, and with the most beautiful and emotional messages, he fired her on social networks, “fly high, angel of my life”.

With a lump in the throat and a broken heart, Humberto Zurita announced the death of his mother Guadalupe Moreno, last Friday, January 14, who was 95 years old, and lost his life in Torreón, Coahuila.

Although the actor of the successful series the queen of the south, did not specify the cause of his mother’s death, he did not hesitate to dedicate tender and emotional farewell words to her, accompanied by photographs of the woman who gave life to him and his 9 brothers.

“Life without love is meaningless. Fly high angel of my life 1/14/22. You will always live in my heart. Go and light up the sky like you lit up my life, sweetheart. I love you infinitely and you will always be in my heart,” the actor wrote.

“Your big heart always made you a very special woman who taught me that love saves us,” he said.

The last publication he shared about his mother was from September 11, 2020, the day he turned 94 and celebrated with the actor from 100 days to fall in loveas well as their grandchildren.

Let us remember that on February 26, 2019, Humberto Zurita experienced one of the most painful losses of his life, when his wife, actress Christian Bach, died of respiratory arrest at the age of 59 years old.

Christian Bach Y Humberto Zurita They were one of the most united and beloved couples in the artistic guild, since they became inseparable for more than 33 years that they were married, until the day of his death. In addition, they formed a beautiful family with their children Emiliano and Sebastian Zurita.

When the death of the actress was announced, the 67-year-old actor and producer was devastated and surprised by the death of his wife, whom he considered the love of his life, and who to date continues to honor with messages of love and post on important dates such as your birthday, mother’s day and Valentine’s Day.