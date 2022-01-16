Former NFL player Saousoalii Siavii found dead in prison while awaiting trial

In August 2019, the former Kansas City Chiefs defenseman was charged with illegal possession of drugs and firearms.

Former NFL player Saousoalii ‘Junior’ Siavii has died in a Kansas prison while awaiting trial on federal drug and weapons charges.

Siavii, 43, was found unresponsive Thursday at Leavenworth Penitentiary shortly after 2:30 p.m. local time, US Bureau of Prisons spokeswoman Anna Armijo told The Kansas City Star. He was treated by prison staff and taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The prison did not provide further details about the death of the former Kansas City Chiefs player from American Samoa. However, Armijo assured that there were no injuries among the prison staff or inmates and “at no time was the public in danger,” according to the aforementioned media.

In August 2019, Siavii was arrested and later charged with illegal possession of drugs and firearms, after police in suburban Kansas City saw him getting out of a vehicle reported stolen. Prosecutors alleged that Siavii possessed a gun, ammunition, methamphetamine and marijuana.