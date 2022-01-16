Francisca Lachapel melts the nets by sharing her son’s immense achievement

Getty Images

A Francisca Lachapel the role of mother is a thousand wonders. The Univisión host enjoys every special moment to the fullest with her 6-month-old son Gennaro. She recently touched her more than 3.4 million Instagram followers to death with a heartwarming video showing her son trying his best to crawl and reach his loving mother’s arms.

In addition to the moving image, the 32-year-old Dominican driver shared her vision of the mother she wants to be for her offspring, making it clear that she does not intend to prevent falls or sadness, but rather to encourage, accompany and guide him.

“Oh God! I only ask you for health and life to be there for him. Not to avoid falls, or tears, or the lessons in life that you have to learn, but to lend you my ear when you need to be heard, lend you my shoulder when you need support and shelter. Give him some advice when he needs direction, applaud his achievements, scold him when necessary and most importantly, to always make him feel that he is a very loved child. It is true what they say that time flies. Look at my little boy almost crawling!” he pointed out.

Her loyal audience reacted immediately, leaving her sweet messages and congratulating her on being an excellent mother.

“There is no greater happiness than what mothers feel every time our little ones learn something new”, “How beautiful, there is nothing like a mother, God is like that with us, he is just waiting for us to do for us , very nice reflection for me”, “His first little steps. A mother never forgets that. It is an indescribable emission” and “That one is brave and risky just like his mother. You go baby!”, Were some of the messages left for him.

Gennaro is not the only one who has achieved great things in his short 6 months. Francisca shared a photo proudly showing off her curves just months after giving birth. “Enjoying this stage and taking advantage of my curves. Happy day my people. Let’s move forward with firm steps towards what we want. I love you!”, she wrote wrapped in a short and tight white knitted dress.

The rapid weight loss that the driver has had has been the fruit of great efforts. And so he demonstrated it in a video that he uploaded with one of his demanding exercise routines, where the beautiful Dominican woman is seen giving everything to tone each muscle of her anatomy.

“Listen to the song in the background please. Everything that one believes to be true, finds a way to be. Do not stop! Do not stop! Always pa’lante”, was his encouraging message.