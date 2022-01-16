Friendly match, Peru vs. Panama live via Movistar and Channel 2 of Latina TV – where to watch it today? online FREE Soccer Free TV | SPORT-TOTAL

Jhilmar Lora said that he has considered scoring a goal with the senior team.
The Panamanian National Team announced through their social networks with which shirt they will go against Peru for the friendly duel.
The ‘Red Tide’ arrives with a streak of two consecutive victories in Qualifiers (defeated El Salvador and Honduras). On the double date of the month of October, they collided with the United States and Canada, giving the surprise and beating the ‘Yankees’ 1-0. They could not with the reds (4-1).
This is how the Panama National Team cheers up a few hours before facing the Peruvian National Team. Will they give the surprise in the ninety minutes?
As is known, within the 22-player squad led by Thomas Christiansen, highlight the presence of players who play in League 1 such as Alberto Quintero (Academic), Jose Arroyo Y Abdiel Ayarza, the latter in Cusco FC. Abdiel Arroyo will not face this commitment because he tested positive for coronavirus.
The postcards of the last training of the Peruvian National Team prior to the duel he will have this afternoon against Panama at the National Stadium.
Hello! Today is the game of the Peruvian National Team against the team of Panama at Lima National Stadium. The expectations are set on the eleven that Ricardo Gareca would try in the face of the duels that are coming due to the elimination date. Follow us in this minute by minute via El Comercio.
Panama held its last training session at the National Stadium, prior to the match against Peru.
Panama is also preparing for its duels against Costa Rica and Jamaica for the Concacaf Qualifiers. So far, the squad led by Thomas Christiansen is in fourth place (playoff spot) with 14 units, but two wins would place them in the direct qualifying zone.
The friendly match between Peru and Panama will be broadcast by Latina (channel 2) and Movistar Deportes (channel 3), you can also follow the match on Movistar Play and minute by minute on El Comercio.
While in Panama, the only signal that will broadcast the friendly will be RPC TV.
Thinking of Panama, the squad led by Ricardo Gareca played a practice match this Wednesday with a team of foreigners from the League at Videna. The squad led by Ricardo Gareca won (2-0) with goals scored by Marcos López and Andy Polo.
First, they will visit Barranquilla to face a direct rival that has the same number of points (17), but by goal difference they are fourth. Then, he will receive the squad led by Gustavo Alfaro who marches in the third square with 26 units.
The ‘Bicolor’—which is in fifth place (repechage) in the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers—will take this commitment as preparation before facing Colombia and Ecuador in duels of life, on January 28 and February 1, respectively. .
Know some important facts about the Panama National Team a few hours before their match against Peru in the Lima National Stadium.
An opportunity for the Peruvian team with a view to the match against Ecuador. The Minister of Health, Hernando Cevallos, announced that this weekend the admission of fans to the stadiums with the three doses against the coronavirus will be evaluated. This was mentioned during a press conference. Read the full note here.
These were the postcards left by the last training session of the Peruvian National Team hours before the match against Panama at the National Stadium.
Pedro Gallese; Jhilmar Lora, Christian Ramos, Alexander Callens, Marcos López; Jesús Castillo, Yoshimar Yotún, Christofer Gonzáles; Oslimg Mora, Edison Flores and Alex Valera.
The Peruvian National Team announced through its social networks the itinerary that it will carry out until Friday the 21st, the date on which the Argentine DT Ricardo Gareca will hold a press conference.
COVID CASES | On the other hand, the Panamanian team is not going through its best moment, since it detected 8 positive cases a few days after facing the Peruvian team.
The selection led by Ricardo Gareca, will have its first international friendly of the year, will measure forces with Panama. The ‘Blanquirroja’ seeks not to lose the rhythm of competition and arrive in the best way to the last 4 dates of playoffs.
Welcome to the preview and minute by minute of the match between Peru vs. Panama live! Through El Comercio you can follow the match live from the Lima National Stadium. As you remember, this meeting will serve as preparation for the dates of playoffs. Do not miss all the incidents here.
