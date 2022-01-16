From advertising to the universe of cinema with New York as muse

“who is linda?”, based on a real situation, is her third short and will be shown this year at sundance

As an advertising producer graduated from UADE, Federico Rabinovich (31) came to sign successful campaigns for top brands such as Natalia Antolín, Complot, Tramado, Allo Martínez, Evangelina Bomparola and Lee Jeans, and even made his commercial debut in the fashion universe of the giant Mercado Libre. However, and although he had everything at his fingertips thanks to a consolidated name in his field, there was something inside him that did not satisfy him: his desire to dedicate himself to something else, the cinema, his great passion.

Thus, after having promised himself fifteen years ago that one day he would move to New York, in January 2020 he fulfilled it. Since then, Rabinovich, who is a native of Carlos Casares, lives in the Big Apple, the city that never sleeps and that is inspiring him in his beginnings in the world of filmmaking.

After signing up for a program at the New York Film Academy, the young Argentine began filming and, to date, has shot three short films: “The last day”, “Impossible to clean” – with which he won various awards as best director and best script- and “Who is Linda?”, the most recent and special with which he is conquering different festivals around the world and which will be shown at Sundance in September.

Written, directed and edited entirely by him, “Who is Linda?” It is about a young man with an obsessive-compulsive disorder who was filmed in full quarantine in New York and whose idea was born from a particular and crazy situation that he had to live.

We chat with him.

-You went from the world of advertising to the world of cinema. What parallels could you find between the two facets and how did the first help you start walking through the second?

-Both facets need creativity, when generating a concept for a commercial or a story for the cinema, it is necessary to build the universe where the actors/models take on the role either to follow them in their routine or to want to buy what they use.

What helped me the most to go from a creative process to generate a commercial to telling a story to make a short or feature film is the eye. I think that from day one that I chose this career, I realized that the eye sharpens as you accept new challenges, you begin to get to know yourself and generate your own style. I think it is essential to generate your own style, which is what will differentiate you and help you find your niche/audience.

-When did you discover that you had a special interest in cinema? What are your influences?

-I discovered interest in the cinema from a very young age, I am a big fan of watching movies. I know the films of David Lynch and Pedro Almodóvar by heart, clearly their eye influences me a lot when it comes to telling a story.

-You had a career in Argentina, you had made a name for yourself within your field. How was the decision to leave comfort and go out and find new adventures?

-I was always very keen on exploring new horizons, I’m one of those who get bored of things quickly. Clearly I can’t get bored of cinema since it’s a huge world to learn, I think it has no ceiling. In Argentina I was doing very well and with a good career, but I think that once they see you as a director of commercials it’s difficult to go on to tell stories and that’s what led me to the adventure of changing countries and starting from scratch. It is easy for me to adapt to new work environments and cultures. I chose New York because I always wanted to experience living in the most chaotic and competitive city in the world. To start from scratch I think it’s a great city since the energy it has pushes you to go for everything or basically return to your country.

-How was the story of “Who is Linda” born? And what would you like people to take away from this film?

-I was inspired by something that happened to me: when I moved to New York I bought a telephone line and when I inserted the chip in the cell phone they started calling me from psychiatric clinics asking me about Linda Smith. It is today that the calls keep coming to me and that was the kick to bring “Who is Linda” to life? The message that I wanted the audience to take away with the short film was that they accept each one as they are. There is nothing more beautiful in the universe than being who you are and being proud of it.

-The short was very well received at different festivals. What do you think the jury has seen in this material?

-I think the theme of acceptance mixed with suspense and a bit of drama draws a lot of attention at festivals. What many also agreed in their reviews is that the soundtrack accompanies the plot a lot and keeps the viewer in his seat with the main character from start to finish. The cinematography is also very important for the audience’s eyes as seeing something cute cured makes them hook even more.

-How is the journey of the short film?

-“Who is Linda?” continues on the festival circuit where it will end with Sundance in September. After that I’m going to get distribution so that the short film reaches theaters and underground events so that people who really like independent cinema can see it.

-How is your career going?

-Currently I am in the negotiation to buy the rights of an autobiography. The idea is to make a concept video, plus the complete script to look for possible producers to make it a reality.

“The eye is sharpened with the new challenges, one begins to know oneself and generate one’s own style”