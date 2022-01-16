From the pool and in a suggestive pose, “La Bebeshita” shows off her voluptuous figure

After her participation in the famous cooking reality show ‘MasterChef Celebrity’, the influencer Daniela Alexis, better known as “the little baby“, became one of the favorites of the public for his charisma and particular way of facing the challenges that were presented to him.

However, in addition to this spontaneous personality, the 31-year-old has an unparalleled beauty that has not gone unnoticed by Internet users. This fact has led her to build a community in social networks of 2 million people on Instagram, a platform where shares photographs that have left users with their mouths open.

Such was the case of her most recent publication, a postcard in which “La Bebeshita” poses from a pool while wearing a tiny white bikini with rhinestones. The garment highlights her attributes, the same as the famous one has had no problem sharing that they are the product of one or another surgery.

“Hello, I’m already a mermaid, they like my change,” wrote the former “Falling in love” participant to accompany the short clip where she also announces that her long blonde hair now has blue tips.

It didn’t take long before her followers filled the post with praise and approving comments about her new look, assuring that “everything you do looks good on you”, and that his physique is “enviable”.

“You’re beautiful”, “You are the most beautiful mermaid. You have a figure of 10 and your beauty is charming”, “You look fantastic”, “I love your look” and “I am delighted, you always look beautiful”, are some of the messages that are read under the video.

This is not the first time that La Bebeshita has stolen the attention of thousands of users thanks to her hot photos. In fact, there has been so much fury that has been unleashed with those revealing images that is already preparing to open his own OnlyFans account in this 2022, he made it known in a recent interview for the program “Venga la Alegría”.

