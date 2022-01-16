Gavi’s ‘response’ to Kroos that ended up erasing in po…

Everything indicates that a new ‘rivalry’ has been born in the Classic. One between a 17-year-old and a veteran of a thousand battles: Gavi and Toni Kroos. As they share a position and the German still has some time left, everything indicates that they will meet many times in the future. That Gavi-Kroos will be one of the points to follow in the next matches between the blaugranas and the madridistas.

Where does everything come from? After the last duel between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona for the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup, where they had some friction on the pitch, Gavi uploaded a ‘story’ to his Instagram account in which he was seen on the pitch game, and next to him, Kroos on the ground.

An image similar to the one that Kroos had already uploaded after winning the Camp Nou League Classic by 1-2, in which the German appeared giving a pass and Gavi kneeling on the ground. So, was the youth squad a response to that publication? It seems that it was. In any case, the image uploaded by the culé lasted a few minutes, perhaps due to the pressure received through social networks.

Waiting for ‘revenge’

Both classics ended with victory for the azulgrana team, the first of them by 1-2 at the Camp Nou, the second by 2-3 in extra time in Arabia for the Super Cup. Gavi, who started both games, was substituted in both games while Toni Kroos played in full.

The next duel between the giants of Spain It could take place on March 20 at the Santiago Bernabéu… or sooner if they face each other in the Copa del Rey. Regardless of when it happens, the young star of the Barça club will surely want ‘rematch’ against the Real Madrid midfielder.