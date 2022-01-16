Governor Hochul Announces $2 Million in Assistance for Those Affected by Bronx Fire – NBC New York (47)

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Sunday announced $2 million in assistance to help tenants affected by the deadly fire at a Bronx building, considered the deadliest in three decades.

The Homeless Program and through the New York State Homes and Community Renewal Housing Trust Fund Corporation, this assistance will provide tenants with case management services, personal property replacement, and relocation and rental assistance to help address critical household needs.

Under Governor Hochul’s direction, OTDA will work with BronxWorks, a nonprofit organization contracted through the state’s homeless emergency needs program, to provide emergency housing case management and benefits assistance to those affected by the tragic fire. BronxWorks will provide intake staff at the New York City service center located in Monroe College’s Ustin Hall, which is located near the nonprofit’s offices.

BronxWorks provide fire victims with case management services, personal property replacement, relocation assistance, rental assistance, burial assistance, and other support to help meet critical household needs, such as loss of income due to the death of a household member. Displaced households may receive additional assistance depending on their circumstances.

The Office for New Americans is currently working to connect affected individuals with immigration legal assistance as needed.

Homes and Community Renewal has hired CVR, a national organization focused on administering Section 8 Housing Choice Vouchers and providing relocation assistance. This organization will help provide support to families who want to move.

The fire that broke out in a duplex apartment on the second and third floors of an EL Bronx building on January 9 claimed the lives of 17 residents, including young children, and injured more than 40 people. At the time, there were 118 occupied units in the building.

The Homeless Emergency Needs Program covers the emergency needs of individuals and families experiencing homelessness and those at risk of becoming homeless. Funds are used to augment existing programs that provide stabilizing services and move these individuals and families toward self-sufficiency.

The New York City Human Resources Administration is coordinating immediate relief efforts and is also providing burial expenses for victims. The American Red Cross provides shelter to victims for up to two weeks and monetary assistance to the families of the deceased.

For information on other ways to help victims go here.

“When I met the tenants affected by the apartment fire in the Bronx, including many who immigrated to our state in hopes of finding a better life, I could see the unspeakable pain in their eyes and I vowed to help them get back on their feet,” he said. Governor Hochul. “Everyone affected is part of our New York State family and we will help provide them with the support they need to recover. I want those affected to know that we will not forget them, we will not abandon them, we are here to help them.”