“Handsome, powerful and attractive”: Gene Simmons of Kiss praises the Mexican garbage collector who went viral for working disguised as the musician

Gene Simmons, bassist and vocalist of the Kiss group, shared a viral video through his social networks in which Rodrigo, an employee of the waste collection service in the Mexican city of Monterrey, is seen working disguised as ‘The Demon’ , the ‘alter ego’ of the artist on stage.

The cleaning worker became a sensation on the networks after thousands of users shared a video in which, to the rhythm of the iconic song ‘I was made for lovin’ you’ and hanging from the back of the garbage truck, he alerts the neighbors about the garbage.

“The rubbish, the rubbish!” he can be heard screaming as he makes a sign popular with rock lovers and sticks out his tongue Simmons-style. “This handsome gentleman works for a sanitation company […] A really powerful and attractive man! Thanks, Rodrigo,” the musician commented when retweeting the video.

This handsome gentleman works at the Sanitation Company in Monterey, Mexico…A powerful and attractive man, if there ever was one! Thank you, Rodrigo. pic.twitter.com/YGE6VHJUg1 — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) January 15, 2022

The publication of the ‘rocker’ has received various comments from Twitter users. On the one hand, several asked him about a possible visit to Mexico during the band’s second farewell tour; likewise, some applauded Rodrigo’s tribute to the group. There were even those who pointed out the young man’s fortune in being able to work dressed in such a way.

