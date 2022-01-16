Harnaaz Sandhu, Miss Universe, demonstrates the coat that will be a trend this season

the young Harnaaz Sandhu 21 years old became the new miss Universe in December of last year. These days, he debuts his crown and also his work schedule, which is why he came to New York City in the United States and wore a beautiful coat that will be a trend this season.

it was the same Harnaaz Sandhu who shared on his social networks before his more than three million followers from all latitudes, his tour of the renowned city. “Let your light shine so brightly that others can see your way out of the dark,” the brunette wrote online.

Along with this sentence, Harnaaz Sandhu showed a long sweater dress at the door of the visited Empire State building. In addition to being glamorous, this garment is warm enough, the color is royal blue and it belongs to the Halston brand. There is no doubt that it will become a trend.

The key to this garment is the merino wool fabric that protects anyone from the typical cold of the American winter. From a distance you can believe that it is all one piece and that they are part of the dress, but in truth the long sleeves and the turtleneck are two separate garments.

Harnaaz Sandhu succeeded the Mexican Andrea Meza in the crown of Miss Universe, once crowned, she commented before the microphones that she was inspired by her mother, who broke generations of patriarchy to be a gynecologist. Now he enjoys his reign and prepares himself for all the activities that await him.