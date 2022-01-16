Harsh criticism of James Rodríguez, they call him a ‘package’, difficult market in Italy | Colombians Abroad

James Rodríguez is news because and why not. Sometimes even when they talk about other players who have nothing to do with him, someone brings it up… and not always to praise him.

In Italy, for example, they wanted to talk about the little effect that the Mexican Hirving Lozano has had in Napoli, how much it was said that he would be an ideal replacement for Insigne and how little his contribution has been, despite the 47 million euros who paid for it.

And what does James have to do with it? Big question! The story dates back to 2019 and has to do with the Colombian’s departure from Bayern Munich and the expectation he generated of reaching the Italian club, then led by Carlo Ancelotti. The contacts and requests were real, but the club chose the promising attacker from PSV Eindhoven, who at the time was the club’s most expensive signing (now it is Osimhen, for 70 million).

Now, according to the journalist Liberato Ferrara, from the public channel 87TV, neither one nor the other have been up to the challenge in Napoli: “Lozano had to be the strong point of Ancelotti’s management, since the Mexican cost 40 million and more Well, it was a total fiasco. (…). Napoli took it to satisfy the coach (Carlo Ancelotti), who was unhappy because he did not buy James Rodríguez, another package that was going to replace Insigne, “he said.

“Napoli believed they had bought a champion and instead bought a normal player. The only thing he can do is run after a ball. As far back as he can remember, he hasn’t scored a memorable goal or decisive goals.” .

James went to Everton and is now at Al-Rayyan in Qatar, after dreaming to get to AC Milan. Was the critic right or did he go overboard in the case of the Colombian? The discussion is open.