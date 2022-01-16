Héctor Sandarti asks Adamari López not to lose weight: You are going to disappear

Adamari Lopez has surprised the whole world with his incredible physical transformation, which has caused all kinds of reactions, from the admiration of some to the doubts of others, who do not believe that the rThis change is due solely to diet and exercise.

Despite this, the driver of Today It has been shown happier than ever with his resultss and day by day he continues to show the hard work he does to stay in shape, although there are some people who consider that he is already at his ideal weight.

Among them is the driver Hector Sandarti, and it is that amazed by the increasingly thin figure of Adamari asked him not to lose any more weight: “Friend, you’re going to disappear. Don’t come down anymore. You’re beautiful”, wrote in one of the publications of the also actress.

Héctor made the comment with the best of his intentions, since he is a close friend of López; However, for some of the presenter’s followers, her words were out of place and they took the driver’s message the wrong way. ‘The House of the Famous’.

“Don’t worry, it’s not going to go away. It’s very beautiful, your comment was very inappropriate”, “What an out of place comment”, “Your comment is not correct or in good taste”, “This type of comment is made in private especially if they are friends”, “When are you going to stop pomaring on the body of others?”, “And how does it affect you?”, “You stop getting old”, were some of the criticisms he received.