Hercai: schedule for this Saturday, January 15 by Nova | Spain | Turkish soap operas | nnda nnlt | FAME

What is the “Hercai” schedule for this Saturday? Turkish soap operaHercai: love and revenge” that tells the story of Reyyan and Miran, who will be involved in a plot of love, betrayal, disappointments and revenge, never ceases to surprise viewers with each of its chapters. The Ottoman hit is one of the productions that has managed to position itself as the favorite in several countries, not only in Europe, but also in Latin America.

since he came to Spain, this Ottoman production became one of the most watched and preferred ones broadcast on the Nova channel, which is why it is considered one of the most successful soap operas outside its original territory, Turkey.

The telenovela is starring the actress Ebru Sahin who plays Reyyan and for the actor Akın Akınözü In the role of They watch, who, despite the adversities they have to go through, decide to fight together for their love. Product of their love relationship will be born their son, Umut.

“Hercai” is one of the most successful Turkish soap operas of all time. (Photo: Medyapım / MF Yapım)

It is so “Hercai: love and revenge”, with its 69 episodes of 150 minutes each, has managed to win over audiences in Turkey, the United States, Chile, Argentina, Peru, Spain, among other countries, quickly becoming a production with a high rating.

SCHEDULE OF “HERCAI” ON SATURDAY, JANUARY 15 BY NOVA

The soap opera “Hercai” never ceases to amaze his fans who are always on the lookout for what could happen in each of his episodes. In that sense, Nova has announced through its programming grid the schedule of the Turkish drama.

On Saturday, January 15”Hercai” will be broadcast from 10:00 p.m. (local time) to 12:00 p.m. (local time).

Miran and Reyyan in one of the scenes of the telenovela “Hercai”. (Photo: Medyapım / MF Yapım)

WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN THE NEXT CHAPTERS OF “HERCAI”?

Surprises and a lot of emotion will bring the new episodes of the telenovela “Hercai: love and revenge” that week after week leave their thousands of fans shocked. Therefore, here we tell you what will happen in the next episodes.

1. Reyyan blames Miran

After her son, Umut, was kidnapped, the young Reyyan is devastated and blames Miran for the whole situation. She considers that if her family had not sought revenge against Füsün, none of this would be happening.

2. Reyyan receives a hopeful call

But the disappearance of the child is already known by all the people who are alarmed by such a situation. But Reyyan will receive a hopeful call and it is that a woman claims to have seen the child. Given this, Firat and Reyyan immediately go to the place but their joy is short-lived when they see that the child is not Umut.

Reyyan is very worried about the life of her son Umut. (Photo: Nova)

3. Miran rescues Umut

Miran and his uncle go in search of Erkan, he tells him that he will protect Füsün, but in return he has to know where the boy Umut is. It is there when the man confesses the whereabouts of the minor. Miran manages to find the whereabouts of his son, shortly after he takes him to Reyyan.

4. Füsün meets Cihan and Azize

Füsün receives a call from Azra, the latter recommends him to leave the city with her. The woman arrives at the agreed place where her daughter is waiting for her. However, Füsün sees Cihan and Azize. Immediately afterwards, he orders his men to point a gun at them, while ordering his daughter to get into the car.

Actress Ayşegül Günay plays Füsün (Photo: Medyapım / MF Yapım)

5. They come face to face with Füsün

When both were transferred to an unknown destination, they are intercepted by Miran, who is also part of the capture plan. The man asks them to get out of the car and rescue Azra. At that moment, she manages to get Füsün to reveal that she killed Hazar.

A group of police officers arrest the woman, while other officers help Azize and Cihan.

WHAT IS “HERCAI” ABOUT?

The drama of “Hercai” is centered on Reyyan, granddaughter of the Sadoglu, one of the most powerful families in Midyat, as well as one of the cruelest. Since she is not the biological granddaughter of Nasuh, the leader of the clan, the young woman is constantly mistreated and humiliated at the expense of her cousin Yaren.

However, that does not prevent They watch, Yaren’s fiancé, falls in love and eventually marries her. After their wedding night, and after consummating their marriage, Reyyan finds out that Miran only married her to get back at her family. In time, secrets will be revealed as Reyyan and Miran try to cherish their love despite all odds.

HOW MANY CHAPTERS DOES “HERCAI” HAVE?

In its original broadcast, the soap opera has a total of 69 episodes, which have been divided into three seasons. Season 1 features 12; the second, 26 and season 3, 31.

His final in Turkey took place on April 25, 2021.

HOW MANY SEASONS DOES “HERCAI” HAVE?

“Hercai” is made up of three seasons already released in its country of origin. The first installment has 12 episodes and was broadcast between March 15, 2019 and May 31, 2019.

The second, which has 26 chapters, was broadcast from September 20, 2019 to March 27, 2020. Finally, the third season, which has 31 episodes, premiered on September 18, 2020 and ended on April 25, 2021.

WHO IS EBRU ŞAHIN?

Ebru Sahin is a Turkish actress and model. She has won multiple awards for her acting, including best actress at the Golden Butterfly Awards, and is known for her leading role in the series “Hercai”.

Şahin graduated from Istanbul University in Sports Science, and after that he started taking acting lessons. He made his film debut in 2016 with a role in the film Kan Parasi.

Then, he made his television debut in 2017 with a supporting role in the television series Savaşçi. After being cast in other supporting roles in İstanbullu Gelin and Yasak Elma in 2017 and 2018, she had her first leading role in TV series Hercai as Reyyan Şadoğlu. For this role she received a Golden Butterfly Award for Best Actress in 2020.