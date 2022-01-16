HERE, Colombia vs. Honduras LIVE ONLINE LIVE FREE TODAY: TV channels and schedules via GOL Caracol, Bet365, RCN and PPV from Florida in the United States by Amistoso Internacional | COLOMBIA

Match prior to the Qualifiers. Colombia Y Honduras play (LIVE | FREE | ONLINE | LIVE) for a friendly match from Lockhart Stadium in Florida. The ‘Coffee Growers’ want to get to the restart of the Qualifiers in the best shape Qatar 2022, and here we tell you what you need to know about this duel, as well as where to watch it, schedules, and more from 5:30 p.m. The transmission of the duel will be in charge of the signals of Caracol TV, Bet365 and PPV. Do not miss it.

Incidents of Colombia vs. Honduras

Colombia vs. Honduras: the previous

To watch football live like this match, you have different alternatives for streaming services and TV channels that we will present below.

The Colombian and Honduran national teams moved their “test laboratories” to the United States where on Sunday they will play a friendly match ahead of the double qualifying round. The setting for the match will be Fort Lauderdale, Florida (USA), where Reinaldo Rueda and Hernán Darío ‘Bolillo’ Gómez will take a look at the players they have in the pipeline for upcoming matches.

At what time do Colombia vs. Honduras?

Mexico – 4:30 p.m.

Peru – 5:30 p.m.

Ecuador – 5:30 p.m.

Colombia – 5:30 p.m.

Bolivia – 6:30 p.m.

Venezuela – 6:30 p.m.

Paraguay – 7:30 p.m.

Chile – 7:30 p.m.

Argentina – 7:30 p.m.

Uruguay – 7:30 p.m.

Brazil – 7:30 p.m.

The Colombian National Team will play friendlies against Honduras on January 16 in preparation for the duels for the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers. (Photo: FCF)

Colombia, which is fourth with 17 points in the South American qualifier for Qatar 2022, will host Peru on the 28th of this month in Barranquilla and on February 1 will face Argentina as a visitor. Honduras will play January 27 and 30 in San Pedro Sula against Canada and El Salvador, respectively, in the octagonal Concacaf (North, Central American and Caribbean Football Confederation) for the World Cup.

Both Rueda and Gómez called up players from the local leagues for this friendly because this match is not within the dates that FIFA requires teams to loan their players to the national teams if they are called up. In Colombia, the world champions Miguel Borja and Juan Fernando Quintero stand out, the latter will return to River Plate after being in Chinese soccer.

“Being in the National Team will always be a source of pride for me, it is a great responsibility, important games are coming that will define our qualification for the World Cup”Quintero said. He stressed that his present is good because he comes with rhythm after his season with Shenzhen. “I hardly stopped. Representing my country is a source of pride for me, I always want to give my best”, said the 28-year-old left-handed midfielder.

For his part, Yimmi Chará, from the Portland Timbers of the United States, assured that the Colombian team has players who are capable of scoring goals at any time. Colombia closed the year with a 0-0 draw against Paraguay in Barranquilla, with which they accumulated their fifth consecutive game without scoring or winning.

He explained that the return to competition in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic has been complicated and that the team has adopted these changes but “unfortunately in many games the results have not been with us but we continue to fight to reach the World Cup.”

Colombia vs. Honduras: probable lineups

Colombia : Jose Luis Chunga; Andrés Felipe Román, Andrés Llinás, Omar Martínez, Álvaro Angulo; Daniel Giraldo, Steven Vega, Juan Fernando Quintero, Yimmi Chará; Harold Preciado and Miguel Angel Borja. Trainer: Reign Wheel.

: Jose Luis Chunga; Andrés Felipe Román, Andrés Llinás, Omar Martínez, Álvaro Angulo; Daniel Giraldo, Steven Vega, Juan Fernando Quintero, Yimmi Chará; Harold Preciado and Miguel Angel Borja. Trainer: Reign Wheel. Honduras: Luis Lopez; Ómar Elvir, Júnior García, Maynor Figueroa, Denil Maldonado; Kervin Arriaga, Juan Delgado, Diego Rodríguez, José Mario Pinto; Ivan Lopez and Eddie Hernandez. Coach: Hernán Darío “Bolillo” Gómez.

