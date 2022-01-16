HERE – Where to watch Colombia vs. Honduras live online via Caracol and Gol Caracol FREE and Direct | SPORT-TOTAL

Colombia vs. Honduras LIVE LIVE ONLINE they face each other this Sunday, January 16 at the Lockhart Stadium in the city of Florida (United States) in a friendly match. The commitment will be played from 5:30 pm (Peruvian time) and will be broadcast on Caracol TV.

LOOK | Colombia vs. Live Honduras: where they play the friendly and what time they play

FOLLOW | Caracol TV live, Colombia – Honduras online

SEE | Look, Colombia vs. Honduras live online | Minute by minute

The ‘Cafeteros’—who are in fourth position in the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers with 17 units—will seek to add a victory that will allow them to arrive motivated for the duels against Peru and Argentina, respectively for the next double date.

The team led by Reinado Rueda will receive the “Bicolor” first in Barranquilla on January 28 and is obliged to win, since they have the same number of points, but the team led by Ricardo Gareca has a worse goal difference. Then, they will visit Buenos Aires to face the ‘Albiceleste’, which is already classified (February 1).

The ‘Tricolor’ is having a bad time in the Qualifiers, since they haven’t won for five games and haven’t scored goals either. For that reason, this friendly will serve to test new players in different positions on the field.

The Colombian coach summoned players from the local tournament and some who play abroad, but are on vacation, for the game against Honduras. Among those called, stand out the World Cup players Miguel Borja and Juan Fernando Quintero, the latter will return to River Plate after being in Chinese soccer.

Colombia vs. Honduras: schedules

Colombia – 5:30 p.m.

Peru – 5:30 p.m.

Ecuador – 5:30 p.m.

Mexico – 4:30 p.m.

Bolivia – 6:30 p.m.

Venezuela – 6:30 p.m.

Paraguay – 7:30 p.m.

Chile – 7:30 p.m.

Argentina – 7:30 p.m.

Uruguay – 7:30 p.m.

Brazil – 7:30 p.m.

For its part, Honduras is getting ready to play on January 27 and 30 in San Pedro Sula against Canada and El Salvador, respectively for the octagonal Concacaf (North, Central American and Caribbean Football Confederation) for the World Cup.

However, the squad led by Colombian Hernán ‘Bolillo’ Gómez—who only took over in August 2021—has a very bad time in this tournament, since they have not been able to win since the qualifying process began, registering 3 draws and 5 losses. .

In the run-up to this match, the ‘H’ coach highlighted the virtues of the rivals. “Colombian soccer is good, they have a large team, with hierarchy. I don’t see why they wouldn’t go to the 2022 Qatar World Cup.” He stated at a press conference.

Colombia vs. Honduras: channels

The friendly match will be broadcast exclusively through Caracol TV in Colombian territory. This channel is available on DirecTV (132 and 1132), Claro TV (106 and 109) and Movistar TV (156 and 816).

Colombia vs. Honduras: possible formations

Colombia: José Luis Chunga, Andrés Felipe Román, Andrés Llinás, Omar Martínez, Álvaro Angulo; Daniel Giraldo, Steven Vega, Juan Fernando Quintero, Yimmi Chará, Harold Preciado and Miguel Ángel Borja.

Honduras: Luis López, Ómar Elvir, Júnior García, Maynor Figueroa, Denil Maldonado; Kervin Arriaga, Juan Delgado, Diego Rodríguez, José Mario Pinto; Ivan Lopez, Eddie Hernandez.

MORE IN DT

→ Real Madrid vs. Athletic live: channel to watch the Spanish Super Cup

→ See Spanish Super Cup Final, Real Madrid – Athletic Bilbao today

→ The gesture of Bruno Fernandes and Cavani after ‘Dibu’ Martínez’s blooper | VIDEO

→ Kepa’s ingenious play to leave Kane offside and scoreless | VIDEO

→ Latina TV (Channel 2) – Transmission of Peru vs. panama live