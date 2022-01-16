Here’s what Robinhood’s CFO had to say about the Shiba Inu listing

Robinhood CFO Jason Warnick attended the WSJ CFO Network Summit, which was an online event. The top executive spoke at length about the future prospects of the exchange platforms and exchanged ideas on investments and finance. However, at the end of the session, Warnick was asked by a user if Robinhood intends to include meme cryptocurrencies on its platform. Inadvertently, the user was referring to Shiba Inu (SHIB), despite not saying the name of the token.

Warnick was discreet in his response, stating that the company has kept its ears open. “countless requests to add more cryptocurrencies have not gone unheeded.” He continued, “It’s not lost on us that our customers and others would like to see us add more coins.”

However, he did not confirm whether the exchange will add memecoins or SHIB on board anytime soon. The CFO kept quiet about the upcoming listings and immediately answered the next question that was not related to cryptocurrencies.

Robinhood’s senior management has remained cautious in its responses regarding SHIB. Its CEO, Vlad Tenev, did not give a direct answer to a yes or no question about the SHIB listing by Jim Cramer during a CNBC segment. However, the head of its cryptocurrency division, Christine Brown, told Decrypt in an interview that Robinhood is “in no rush to list Shiba Inu.”

Despite all these statements, investors strongly believe that Robinhood will list Shiba Inu sometime in 2022. Robinhood’s revenue is falling and its stock is falling, so they could list SHIB for profit.

Will Robinhood list Shiba Inu (SHIB) in February 2022?

Political news website Zero Hedge took to Twitter a few days ago claiming that Robinhood will list SHIB for February. “It’s about 6 months late.” Zero Hedge tweeted the statement in all caps giving the impression that his speculation will not go awry.

SHIBA INU ROBINHOOD LISTING SAID TO COME AS EARLY IN FEB this is about 6 months too late — zerohedge (@zerohedge) January 12, 2022

“IT WAS TOLD THAT THE SHIBA INU LISTING IN ROBINHOOD WILL COME IN EARLY FEBRUARY.”

Even First Squawk, a global financial news service, tweeted the same thing an hour later from Zero Hedge. “ROBINHOOD SHIBA INU LISTING SAID TO COME EARLY FEBRUARY”.

SHIBA INU ROBINHOOD LISTING SAID TO COME AS EARLY IN FEB — First Squawk (@FirstSquawk) January 12, 2022

However, we will have to wait and watch for an official confirmation from Robinhood regarding the Shiba Inu (SHIB) litsado. At press time, SHIB is trading at $0.00003053 and is down -0.6% over the last 24 hours.