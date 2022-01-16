Here’s what we can do if iMessage activation is taking longer than it should

One of the benefits of having an iPhone or iPad is being able to use iMessage and FaceTime. Thanks to them we can communicate with anyone on the planet easily, free and, above all, safe and private. Activating these services, however, can sometimes take longer than we’d like, here’s what we can do about it.

Two essential services on any iPhone or iPad

Activating iMessage and FaceTime it is usually instantaneous in 99.9% of cases. In fact, we usually don’t even realize it, because the same configuration assistant takes care of activating it for us. Sometimes, however, the “iMessage is waiting for activation” message and some other similar ones appear.

This message can be caused by several different situations, so we have several resources to be able to fix it. The first thing we must check is that we have internet connection. We enter Safari and look for any site, for example applesfera.com Load? Okay, we continue.

The second step is to verify that we have the ability to send SMS messages. If we have just made a duplicate card, activated an eSIM or even if we have changed our operator, our plan may not be activated. The easiest way to check it is to send an SMS, from the same Messages app, to someone and check that, in fact, they receive it.

With these two parts overcome, the next thing we can do is enter Settings > iMessage and disable iMessage and enter Settings > face time and disable FaceTime. Then we turn off the iPhone, turn it back on and turn on iMessage and FaceTime again.

If when we arrive here the service is still not activated, it is a good idea to go to Settings > general > Software update and let’s install whatever update is available.

Keep in mind that while iMessage and FaceTime usually activate immediately, Apple states that in some cases this activation can take up to 24 hours. If after this time the service is still not activated, it is best that we contact Apple technical support.