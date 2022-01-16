Honduras vs. Colombia; Bolillo and Rueda meet forces in Florida with their sights set on the qualifiers

2022-01-15

The selections of Honduras Y Colombia they meet this Sunday (5:00 pm Honduran time) in a friendly match at the stadium DRV PNK Stadium from Fort Lauderdale.

The other match will be played on the bench with Hernan “Bolillo” Gomez for the “H” and Reinaldo Wheel for coffee growers.

Both eleven are going through difficult times in the qualifiers for Qatar 2022, which is why for this clash they called up local players with the aim of expanding the range of options.

Honduras is last in the Concacaf octagonal with 3 points. No They have not been able to win any of the eight games played, where they have recorded 3 draws and 5 losses.

At the other extreme, Colombia is also going through difficult times in the Conmebol qualifiers, since they have not been able to win in their last 5 games or score a single goal.