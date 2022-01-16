Honduras vs. Colombia; Bolillo and Rueda meet forces in Florida with their sights set on the qualifiers

2022-01-15
The selections of Honduras Y Colombia they meet this Sunday (5:00 pm Honduran time) in a friendly match at the stadium DRV PNK Stadium from Fort Lauderdale.
The other match will be played on the bench with Hernan “Bolillo” Gomez for the “H” and Reinaldo Wheel for coffee growers.
Both eleven are going through difficult times in the qualifiers for Qatar 2022, which is why for this clash they called up local players with the aim of expanding the range of options.
Honduras is last in the Concacaf octagonal with 3 points. No They have not been able to win any of the eight games played, where they have recorded 3 draws and 5 losses.
At the other extreme, Colombia is also going through difficult times in the Conmebol qualifiers, since they have not been able to win in their last 5 games or score a single goal.
Gómez has had difficulty putting together an 11 due to the absences of Allans Vargas due to covid, Yeison Mejía due to injury and players Wisdom Quaye and Marco Aceituno, who could not travel to the United States due to a vaccination requirement.
Instead, he summoned Devron García, José Mario Pinto and Marcelo Santos.
Rueda has also suffered problems in his squad and will not be able to count on Cristian “Chicho” Arango, Los Angeles FC forward, who is isolated after testing positive for covid-19.
To the crash number 14 in history
Honduras and Colombia will play in Florida the 14th match in their history. In the previous 13 games, the series is in favor of the Bicolor with 5 wins, 4 draws and 4 wins for the coffee growers.
They have faced each other in Central American and Caribbean Games, Copa America, Gold Cup and friendlies. The top scorer in the series is Milton “Tyson” Núñez with 3 goals and for the coffee growers Teófilo Gutiérrez with 2 goals.
At what time is Honduras vs. Colombia?
Colombia: 6:00 p.m.
Honduras: 5:00 p.m.
Mexico: 5:00 p.m.
Ecuador: 6:00 p.m.
Argentina: 8:00 p.m.
What channels broadcast?
TVC (Channel 5), Caracol TV and you can follow it on TEN.HN
Possible lineups:
Honduras: Luis Lopez; Marcelo Santos, Denil Maldonado, Maynor Figueroa, Omar Elvir; Jorge Álvarez, Kervin Arriaga, Edwin Rodríguez, José M. Pinto; Ivan Lopez and Eddie Hernandez.
Colombia: Jose Luis Chunga; Andrés Román, Andrés Llinás, Homer Martínez, Álvaro Angulo; Daniel Giraldo, Steven Vega; Juan Fernando Quintero, Yimmi Chará, Harold Preciado and Miguel Ángel Borja.