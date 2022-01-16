Hospitalization of Chyno Miranda ruled out for alleged relapse of his illness

The former member of “Chinese and Nachos”, Chyno Miranda, began to worry his fans, after it was rumored that I was experiencing a delicate health picture. The singer would have suffered a relapse of his illness and would have been hospitalized in Venezuela. Also, it had been reported that he was under the care of his mother.

The rumors would have started in the podcast “The fat and the skinny”, from the journalist Univision, Tanya Charlie.

However, the channel Telemundo denied the information, noting that a source close to the Venezuelan denied that Chyno Miranda was admitted to a hospital, “but that he is receiving medical treatment.” The informant assured that “it is not a serious state of health as some media had said.”

In addition, they mentioned that it was normal for him to be treated in Venezuela, since the cost of treatment in the US is much higher, and that he is accompanied by his relatives.

Chyno Miranda disease

reggaeton singer, He contracted Covid-19 at the beginning of 2020. As a result of the virus, he suffered peripheral neuropathy and encephalitis was detected. As a result of these illnesses, he was hospitalized for weeks.

The artist through his Instagram uploaded a video in the middle of the year telling his recent experiences “I got to the point where I couldn’t walk. They were difficult times, I had a lot of depression and a lot of sadness.

TO this is added to his recent separation with his wife, Natasha Araos, which was made public in September 2021, but they explained that they had been separated for 1 year. However, the former couple who share a child together, maintain a good relationship after the breakup.