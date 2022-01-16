How to avoid hacking in cars

Today’s cars are sophisticated electronic devices. They have components and systems of control that facilitate functionalities that are common today but not too long ago they were unthinkable. Its influence has been confirmed by the semiconductor crisis that has been plaguing the sector for a few months, essential for the performance, security and connectivity of a modern car possible.

A reality that also has its risks common to any remote computer system. Vehicle hacking is recurrent, as has just happened with the dissemination of a security flaw in the application used by Tesla. David Columbus, a 19-year-old German, assures through his social networks that he has been able to have remote control 25 units of the American brand spread throughout 13 countries.

According Columbia, a security breach in the Tesla customer application, related to the way in which data is saved of users, has allowed you to run remote instructions ranging from open and close the doors or windows until you start driving without a key, passing through access the multimedia system, disable anti-theft, turn on the lights or know if the driver is in the vehicle.

The Hacker has disclosed its activity to denounce the dangers posed by this ruling, in addition to affirming have contacted with Tesla to warn the company about it. The brand has not spoken for the moment on the matter, although it has started some processes which theoretically should fix the error, like force update to your latest software version to continue using the applications.

So, I now have full remote control of over 20 Tesla’s in 10 countries and there seems to be no way to find the owners and report it to them… — David Colombo (@david_colombo_) January 10, 2022

No zero risk



Modern cars like any other device electronic or network connected, are susceptible to remote Manipulation, to a greater or lesser extent. Computer experts say zero risk does not exist and it is something that users must assume. Only in this way can they be prepared against a possible attack and, above all, take the measurements timely to reduce the risk.

assuming a series of precautions As is done with the use of computers, it is possible that the risk is significantly reduced and thus be able to continue enjoying the numerous and valuable functionalities that technology offers in the automotive industry with peace of mind. These are some of the most effective measures: