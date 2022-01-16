how to change the cover of your playlists

We explain how you can change the cover of your Spotify playlists quickly and easily.

Spotify is the preferred music streaming platform for over 400 million users worldwide And if you are one of them, we recommend that you take a look at our guide with the best Spotify tricks, since we are sure that it will not disappoint you.

In this article we will explain how you can change the cover of your Spotify playlists both from your Android mobile and from your computer.

This is the easiest method to be able to customize the cover images of your playlists, which must have a minimum size of 300 x 300 pixels and less than 4 MB, so you can identify them more quickly when you access your Spotify library.

How to change the cover of your Spotify playlists from your mobile

Playlists or playlists are the most practical way to group songs by a specific artist or music genre on Spotify, but when you start adding songs to a playlist, it automatically generates a cover made up of the album covers of some of the songs that are part of this playlist.

It is likely that you do not like these covers and that you want to customize them to your liking and for this reason, below, we are going to explain, step by step, how to change the cover of your Spotify playlists directly from the mobile.

To carry out this task directly from your Android smartphone you just have to follow these simple steps:

Open the Spotify app on your Android mobile

Access the tab library which is located in the lower right

which is located in the lower right At the top select the filter lists to show all your playlists

to show all your playlists Click on the playlist whose cover you want to change

Click on the three vertical dots icon located just above the list of songs that make up the playlist

Enter the option edit playlist and press the button change image which is located just below the current playlist art

and press the button which is located just below the current playlist art Select a photograph that you have downloaded to your terminal or take a photo with your smartphone’s camera

Click on the button use photo and the image you have chosen will now appear as the cover of your playlist

and the image you have chosen will now appear as the cover of your playlist Finally, click on the button Keep which is located in the upper right part so that the cover change is effective

How to change the cover of your Spotify playlists from the PC

In case you prefer change the cover image of any of your Spotify playlists from your computer because it is more comfortable for you to do it on a larger screen, the procedure is just as simple as in the previous case, since you only have to carry out the following actions:

Open Spotify web player in your favorite browser

Click on the section your library which is located on the left side of the website

which is located on the left side of the website Once inside, click on the playlist whose cover you want to change

Hover over the current playlist cover image and click the button choose photo

Select the image you want to use as the playlist cover and click on To open

Click on the button Keep so that the photograph you have chosen is configured as the cover of the playlist

